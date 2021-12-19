On this day ...
DECEMBER 20, 1921 — Baseball commissioner Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis casted the deciding vote to return to the best-of-7 World Series format from the best-of-9. The American League votes to return to best-of-7 World Series, while National League votes for the best-of-9 format. The best-of-9 series was used in 1903 and 1919-21.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Clarkston at Freeman, 5:45 p.m.
Asotin at Northwest Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Pomeroy at Liberty Christian, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Asotin at Northwest Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Pomeroy at Liberty Christian, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Pullman at Moscow, 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
College football — The Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa, 11:30 a.m., ESPN
NFL — Las Vegas at Cleveland, 2 p.m., NFL Network; Minnesota at Chicago, 5:15 p.m., ABC and ESPN
Men’s college basketball — Creighton at DePaul, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Northern Arizona at Gonzaga, 6 p.m., ROOT
G League — Winter Showcase: Austin vs. G League Ignite, 6 p.m., ESPN2