On this day ...
NOVEMBER 19, 1961 — Cleveland’s Jim Brown ran for 237 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Browns to a 45-24 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Arizona at Washington State, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Washington State vs. Tennessee, 2 p.m. in NCAA tournament second round in Ann Arbor, Mich.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
Washington State at Phill Hansel Invitational, 8 a.m. in Houston
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Lewis-Clark State at NAIA national championships, 10:30 a.m. in Vancouver, Wash.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Moscow at Coeur d’Alene, 7 p.m.
Salmon River at Timberline, 6 p.m.
Kamiah at Logos, 7 p.m.
Grangeville at Melba, 7:30 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Potlatch, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College football — Arizona at Washington State, 6 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450)
High school girls’ basketball — Moscow at Coeur d’Alene, 7 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 2, 6 a.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 8:30 a.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball — Myrtle Beach Invitational: teams TBD, semifinal, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Charleston Classic: teams TBD, semifinal, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Jersey Mike’s Classic: UMass vs. UNC-Greensboro, noon, CBSSN; Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Jersey Mike’s Classic: Weber St. vs. Ball St., 2:30 p.m., CBSSN; Hofstra at Maryland, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Siena at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m., FS2; Charleston Classic: TBD, semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Bellarmine at Gonzaga, 6 p.m., SWX and ROOT; Roman Main Event: Michigan vs. UNLV, semifinal, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
Golf — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, second round, 9 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, second round, noon, TGC; European Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, third round, 11 p.m., TGC
Curling — U.S. Olympic Trials: men’s and women’s finals, 3 p.m., NBCSN
Tennis — ATP Finals doubles round robin, 9:30 a.m., Tennis; ATP Finals singles round robin, noon, Tennis
NBA — L.A. Lakers at Boston, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Dallas at Phoenix, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
College football — Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Memphis at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Air Force at Nevada, 6 p.m., FS1; Arizona at Washington St., 6 p.m., Pac-12; San Diego St. at UNLV, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
SATURDAY
Tennis — ATP Finals doubles semifinal, 2:30 and 9:30 a.m., Tennis; ATP Finals singles semifinal, 5 a.m. and noon, Tennis
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 3, 2:55 a.m., ESPN2; Formula One: qualifying, 5:55 a.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester City, 4 a.m., NBCSN; Serie A; Atalanta at Spezia, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Brighton at Aston Villa, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN; Premier League: West Ham at Wolverton, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Arsenal at Liverpool, 9:30 a.m., NBC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 8:30 a.m., FS2
Women’s soccer — NWSL championship: Washington vs. Chicago, 9 a.m., CBS
College football — Michigan St. at Ohio St., 9 a.m., ABC; Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 9 a.m., Fox; Wake Forest at Clemson, 9 a.m., ESPN; Texas at West Virginia, 9 a.m., ESPN2; UMass at Army, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Illinois at Iowa, 11 a.m., FS1; Montana St. at Montana, 11 a.m., ROOT; Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m., NBC; Washington at Colorado, noon, Pac-12; Nebraska at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Arkansas at Alabama, 12:30 p.m., CBS; SMU at Cincinnati, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Virginia at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; East Carolina at Navy, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; UCLA at USC, 1 p.m., Fox; Baylor at Kansas St., 2:30 p.m., FS1; Auburn at South Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN; California at Stanford, 4 p.m., Pac-12; Oregon at Utah, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 5 p.m., Fox; Wyoming at Utah St., 5 p.m., CBSSN; Louisiana-Monroe at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN2; New Mexico at Boise St., 6 p.m., FS1; Arizona St. at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Men’s college basketball — Binghamton at UConn, 9 a.m., FS1; Fairleigh Dickinson at St. John’s, 3 p.m., FS2; W. Illinois at DePaul, 5 p.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, third round, 10 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, third round, 1 p.m., TGC; EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, final round, 11 p.m., TGC
Curling — U.S. Olympic Trials: men’s and women’s finals, 3 p.m., NBCSN
Boxing — Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter: undercard bouts, 4 p.m., ESPN2
NBA — Utah at Sacramento, 7 p.m., ROOT