On this day ...
OCTOBER 9, 2012 — Jerry Sandusky was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison in the child sexual abuse scandal that shamed Penn State and led to coach Joe Paterno’s downfall.
On this day ...
OCTOBER 9, 2012 — Jerry Sandusky was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison in the child sexual abuse scandal that shamed Penn State and led to coach Joe Paterno’s downfall.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Oregon State at Washington State, noon
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Bengal Invitational, 8 a.m. in Pocatello
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State at Washington Invitational, 9 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Idaho at Northern Arizona, noon
Washington State at Stanford, noon
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL — Seattle at New Orleans, 10 a.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840); Miami at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
MLB playoffs — N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at N.Y. Mets, game 3, 4:07 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Fulham at West Ham United, 6 a.m., CNBC; Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Liverpool at Arsenal, 8:30 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Everton, 11 a.m., USA; MLS: Columbus Crew at Orlando City SC, 11:30 a.m., FS1; MLS: Salt Lake at Portland, 2 p.m., ESPN2
NFL — N.Y. Giants vs. Green Bay, 6:30 a.m., NFL Network; Seattle at New Orleans, 10 a.m., Fox; San Francisco at Carolina, 1:05 p.m., CBS; Dallas at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m., Fox; Cincinnati at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m., NBC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., FS1; Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Juddmonte Spinster Stakes, 2 p.m., CNBC
MLB playoffs — N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at N.Y. Mets, game 3, 4:07 p.m., ESPN
Golf — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, final round, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, final round, 2 p.m., TGC
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, 11 a.m., NBC
Men’s college soccer — Stanford at Oregon St., noon, Pac-12
Rodeo — Regional Coverage: PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days, Game of the Week, noon, CBS; PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days, day 3, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s college soccer — Indiana at Rutgers, noon, ESPN2; Arizona at UCLA, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Women’s college volleyball — Oregon at Washington, 4 p.m., Pac-12
Monday
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Walla Walla at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State, Idaho at Oregon State Invitational, 8:15 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Clarkston at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
Deary at Potlatch, 4:30 p.m.
Kendrick vs. Deary at Potlatch, 6 p.m.
Kendrick at Potlatch, 7:30 p.m.
Orofino at Grangeville, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
Pullman Christian at Christian Heritage, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Lakeland at Moscow, 3:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 4A district tournament semifinal
Priest River vs. Orofino, 1 p.m. in Idaho Class 3A district tournament semifinal at Real Life Fields, Post Falls
Grangeville vs. Bonners Ferry, 3 p.m. in Idaho Class 3A district tournament semifinal at Real Life Fields, Post Falls
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Grangeville vs. Bonners Ferry, 3 p.m. in Idaho Class 3A district tournament semifinal at Real Life Fields, Post Falls
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 and 10 a.m., 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
CFL — Ottawa at Montreal, 10 a.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Aston Villa at Nottingham Forest, noon, USA
College golf — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: third round, 1 p.m., TGC
NFL — Las Vegas at Kansas City, 5:15 p.m., ESPN
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.