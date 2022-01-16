On this day ...
JANUARY 16, 1972 — The Dallas Cowboys dominated the Miami Dolphins, setting a Super Bowl record of 252 yards rushing in a 24-3 victory.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at UCLA, noon
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Idaho hosts PNW Invitational, 9 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Washington State at UCLA, noon, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Brentford at Liverpool, 6 a.m., USA; Spanish Super Cup final: Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao, 10 a.m., ESPN2
Women’s soccer — FASL: Reading at Arsenal, 6:30 a.m., CNBC
Men’s college basketball — Butler at Villanova, 9 a.m., FS1; Cincinnati at Wichita St., 10 a.m., ESPN; Georgetown at St. John’s, 1:30 p.m., Fox; Loyola (Md.) at Lehigh, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s college basketball — Saint Louis at Dayton, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Villanova at Marquette, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Indiana at Purdue, 11 a.m., FS1; Kentucky at Tennessee, noon, ESPN; Washington St. at UCLA, noon, Pac-12; South Carolina at Arkansas, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; American U. at Bucknell, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Michigan at Maryland, 2 p.m., ESPN
NFL — NFC wild card playoff: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m., Fox; NFC wild card playoff: San Francisco at Dallas, 1:30 p.m., CBS and Nickelodeon; AFC wild card playoff: Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 5:15 p.m., NBC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 and 1:30 p.m., FS1
Women’s college gymnastics — Alabama at Florida, noon, ABC; Stanford at California, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Rodeo — PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, noon, CBS
Golf — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, final round, 3 p.m., TGC
PBL baseball — Final: Indios de Mayagüez vs. Criollos de Caguas, game 2, 3 p.m., FS2
High school boys basketball — Geico Showcase: Westtown (Pa.) vs. Gill St. Bernards (N.J.), 4 p.m., ESPN2; Geico Showcase: Compass Prep (Ariz.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.), 6 p.m., ESPN2
Tennis — The Australian Open, first round, 4 p.m., ESPN
NBA — Utah at Denver, 5 p.m., ROOT
Monday
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Montana State, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Idaho at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Women’s college basketball — Idaho at Montana State, 6 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — Purdue at Illinois, 9 a.m., Fox; Notre Dame at Howard, 11:30 a.m., Fox
NBA — Chicago at Memphis, 12:30 p.m., TNT; Milwaukee at Atlanta, 3 p.m., TNT; Utah at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m., ROOT
Women’s college basketall — UConn at Oregon, 2 p.m., ESPN2
NHL — Chicago at Seattle, 2 p.m., ROOT
NFL — NFC wild card playoff: Arizona at St. Louis, 5:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN and ESPN2
Tennis — The Australian Open, first round, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2