On this day ...
JULY 13, 1971 — Reggie Jackson hit a towering home run off the power generator on the right-field roof at Tiger Stadium in Detroit to highlight a barrage of six homers — three by each team — in the AL’s 6-4 win over the NL in the MLB All-Star Game.
Today
SUMMER BASEBALL
Moscow Blue Devils at Northern Lakes, 5:30 p.m.
Pullman Posse vs. Mt. Spokane (2), 3 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Summer baseball — Pullman Posse vs. Mt. Spokane, 2:45 p.m., AM 1450 KCLX.
MLB — All-Star Game, 4 p.m., AM 1400 ESPN.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Multiple WTA/ATP early rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS; early rounds continued, 3 p.m., TENNIS; early rounds continued, 1 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS.
Cycling — Tour de France, Stage 16, from Andorra to Saint-Gaudens, 105 miles, 4:30 a.m., NBCSN.
Track and field — IAAF, Diamond League, London/Gateshead, 11 a.m., NBCSN.
Men’s basketball — FIBA exhibition, Argentina vs. U.S., 3 p.m., NBCSN; NBA pro day, 5 p.m., ESPN2.
Men’s soccer — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar vs. Panama, 4 p.m., FS1; CONCACAF Gold Cup, Honduras vs. Grenada, 6:30 p.m., FS1.
MLB baseball — All-Star Game, at Coors Field, Denver, 5 p.m., FOX.