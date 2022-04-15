On this day ...

APRIL 15, 1993 — Sparky Anderson earned his 2,000th victory as a manager as the Detroit Tigers rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

College of Idaho at Lewis-Clark State (2), 1 p.m.

California at Washington State (2), 11:30 a.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Washington State, Idaho at Bryan Clay Invitational, 9 a.m. in Azusa, Calif.

Washington State, Idaho at Mt. San Antonio College Relays. 10 a.m. in Walnut, Calif.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Montana at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m.

Idaho vs. Idaho State, 11 a.m. at LCSC Tennis Center

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Washington at Washington State, 1:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Prairie at Genesee (2), 3:30 p.m.

Colfax at Kettle Falls (2), 2 p.m.

Nezperce vs. Troy (2), 4 p.m. at Lewiston

Kamiah at Kendrick (2), 3 p.m.

Potlatch at Colton (2), 2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Asotin at Colfax (2), 2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Lewiston, Deary, Orofino, Genesee, Clearwater Valley, Potlatch, Kamiah at Nezperce Games, 3:30 p.m. at Kamiah

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

Lewiston, Moscow at Coeur d’Alene Invite, 9 a.m. at Avondale

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

Pullman at Susan Mitchell Memorial, 9 a.m.

Lewiston, Moscow at Coeur d’Alene Invite, 9 a.m. at Hayden Lake Country Club

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Shadle Park at Pullman, 3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Pullman at Shadle Park, 3:30 p.m.

College baseball — California at Washington State (2), 11:30 a.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1); College of Idaho at Lewis-Clark State (2), 1 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)

MLB — Houston at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2

Auto racing — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: practice, noon, FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: practice, 1 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: final practice, 2:30 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: final practice, 3:30 p.m., FS1

Golf — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, second round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, third round, 4 p.m., TGC

College baseball — Oregon at Washington, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Florida at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Stanford at UCLA, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s volleyball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Lichtman vs. Team Drews, 4 p.m., FS2; Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team De La Cruz, 7 p.m., CBSSN

College softball — Providence at UConn, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Oregon St. at Washington, 6 p.m., Pac-12; Stanford at California, 8 p.m., Pac-12

NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference play-in round: Atlanta at Cleveland, 4:40 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference play-in round: New Orleans at LA Clippers, 7 p.m., TNT

Women’s soccer — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Houston at Kansas City, 5 p.m., CBSSN

High school baseball — Pasco at Hanford, 6 p.m., SWX

MLB — Houston at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., ROOT

Mixed martial arts — Bellator 277: A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Freire (featherweights), 7 p.m., Showtime

Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m., Tennis; Monte Carlo-ATP doubles final, 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Tennis

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Brighton at Tottenham, 4 a.m., USA; Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester United, 6:30 a.m., USA; Premier League: Brentford at Watford, 7 a.m., CNBC; MLS: Inter Miami CF at Seattle, 7 p.m., FS1

Men’s college lacrosse — Boston at Loyola (Md.), 9 a.m., CBSSN

Golf — Korn Ferry Tour: Veritex Bank Championship, 9 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, final round, 4 p.m., TGC

Women’s college gymnastics — NCAA championship, 10 a.m., ABC

Bowling — PBA playoffs: round of 16, 10 a.m., FS1

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., FS2

NBA playoffs — Western Conference first round: Utah at Dallas, game 1, 10 a.m., ESPN and ROOT; Western Conference first round: Minnesota at Memphis, game 1, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Eastern Conference first round: Toronto at Philadelphia, game 1, 3 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference first round: Denver at Golden State, game 1, 5:30 p.m., ABC

College football — Georgia spring game, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Oregon St. spring game, 11 a.m., Pac-12

College softball — St. John’s at DePaul, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN; Oregon at Arizona, noon, Pac-12; Oregon St. at Washington, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Georgia at Missouri, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Kentucky at Arkansas, 5 p.m., ESPN2

NHL — Minnesota at St. Louis, noon, ABC

Auto racing — Supercross: round 14, noon, NBC; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: qualifying, 1:30 p.m., FS2; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 3 p.m.; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt, 5 p.m., FS1

MLB — Atlanta at San Diego, 1 p.m., FS1; Houston at Seattle, 6 p.m., ROOT

Track and field — USATF: Golden Games at Mt. Sac, 2 p.m., CNBC

Rugby — MLR: San Diego at Seattle, 3 p.m., ROOT; MLR: Austin at Dallas, 6 p.m., FS2

College baseball — Stanford at UCLA, 4 p.m., Pac-12

USFL — New Jersey at Birmingham, 4:30 p.m., Fox and NBC

Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad (welterweights), 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Women’s volleyball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Drews vs. Team De La Cruz, 7 p.m., CBSSN

