On this day ...
JULY 12, 1970 — Jack Nicklaus won his second British Open, beating Doug Sanders by one stroke in an 18-hole playoff at the Old Course in St Andrews, Scotland.
Today
LEGION BASEBALL
Orofino Merchants vs. Missoula (Mont.) Mavericks, 8 a.m., at John R. Harp Memorial Tournament in Kallispell, Mont.
Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen at Moscow Blue Devils (2), noon
Silver Valley at Moscow Junior Blue Devils (2), 2 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Orofino Merchants vs. Missoula (Mont.) Mavericks, 8 a.m., at John R. Harp Memorial Tournament in Kallispell, Mont., KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. D.C. United, Group C, 6 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa, 6:10 a.m., NBCSN; Serie A: SPAL at Genoa, 8 a.m., ESPN; Premier League: Arsenal at Tottenham, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; Serie A: Bologna at Parma, 10:25 a.m., ESPN; Premier League: Leicester City at Bournemouth, 10:55 a.m., NBCSN; USL: Pittsburgh at Louisville City FC, 2 p.m., ESPN2; MLS is Back Tournament: Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United, Group D, 5 p.m., ESPN; MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado, Group D, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Tennis — Various tournaments, 8 a.m., Tennis; WTT: Orlando vs. Springfield, 9 a.m., ESPN2; WTT: Orange County vs. San Diego, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Various tournaments, 3 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Auto racing — Formula One: The Styrian Grand Prix, 6:05 a.m., ESPN; NHRA: The E3 Spark Plugs Nationals, 9 a.m., Fox; IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix, Road America race 2, 9:30 a.m., NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, 11:30 a.m., NBC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS1; America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2; Trackside Live!, 2 p.m., NBCSN
Golf — PGA Tour: The Workday Charity Open, final round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Workday Charity Open, final round, noon, CBS; American Century Championship Golf, final round, noon, NBC; American Century Championship Golf, final round, 7 p.m., TGC
Rodeo — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, 10:30 a.m., CBS
Men’s basketball — TBT: Golden Eagles Alumni vs. Red Scare, semifinal, 1 p.m., ESPN; TBT: Overseas Elite vs. Sideline Cancer, semifinal, 3 p.m., ESPN