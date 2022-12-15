DECEMBER 15, 2012 — Matt Scott threw two touchdown passes in the final 46 seconds as the college bowl season started with a wild one when Arizona rallied to beat Nevada 49-48 in the New Mexico Bowl. Arizona trailed 45-28 entering the final quarter. The teams combined for 1,237 total yards, the second most of any bowl game.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Denver at Idaho, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Deary at St. John Bosco, 7:30 p.m.
Timberline at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.
Salmon River at Cascade, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Moscow at Coeur d’Alene, 7 p.m.
Clarkston JV at Orofino, 6 p.m.
Deary at St. John Bosco, 6 p.m.
Prairie at Kamiah, 6 p.m.
Salmon River at Cascade, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS WRESTLING
Colfax hosts league meet, 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL — San Francisco at Seattle, 5:15 p.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840)
Women’s college basketball — Denver at Idaho, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
High school girls basketball — Moscow at Coeur d’Alene, 7 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
Women’s college basketball — South Carolina at S. Dakota St., 4 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s college volleyball — NCAA tournament semifinal: San Diego vs. Texas, 4 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament semifinal: Pittsburgh vs. Louisville, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL — San Francisco at Seattle, 5:15 p.m., Amazon Prime
Men’s college basketball — North Alabama at Colorado, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12; Seattle at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m., Pac-12
Golf — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, second round, 12:30 a.m. Friday, TGC