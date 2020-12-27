On this day ...
DECEMBER 27, 1987 — Seattle receiver Steve Largent became the NFL’s all-time receptions leader during a 41-20 loss to Kansas City. His six catches put his total at 752, surpassing the 750 grabs from San Diego’s Charlie Joiner.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., 840 AM KMAX.
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion at West Ham United, 6:10 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League, West Bromwich Albion at Liverpool, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton, 11:15 a.m., NBCSN.
NFL — Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m., CBS; Atlanta at Kansas City, 10 a.m., FOX; L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., FOX; Tennessee at Green Bay, 5:20 p.m., NBC.
Men’s college basketball — DePaul at Providence, 1:30 p.m., FS1.