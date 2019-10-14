On this day ...
OCTOBER 14, 1979 — Edmonton’s Wayne Gretzky scored his first NHL goal en route to a 4-4 tie with Vancouver. Gretzky beat goaltender Glen Hanlon with a game-tying power-play goal with 1:09 on the clock.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Kendrick at Logos, 7 p.m.
Upper Columbia Academy at Asotin, 6:30 p.m.
Deary at Potlatch, 5 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Timberline, 6 p.m.
Kamiah at Prairie, 6 p.m.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
4A District I-II Tournament — Lakeland at Moscow, 3:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — ATP/WTA, The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open and The Kremlin Cup early rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Continued, 4:30 a.m., TENNIS; Continued, 1 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS
Horse racing — Belmont Live, 10 a.m., FS2
Golf — LPGA Legends Tour, The Senior LPGA Championship first round, noon, TGC
Men’s college soccer — Georgetown at Maryland, 4 p.m., FS1
MLB baseball — N.L. Championship Series Game 3, St. Louis at Washington, 4:30 p.m.
NFL football — Detroit at Green Bay, 5 p.m., ESPN