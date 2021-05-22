On this day ...
MAY 22, 1902 — Mastermam, ridden by John Bullman, won the Belmont Stakes by two lengths over Renald.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Grangeville vs. Declo, 11:30 a.m. in Class 2A state third-place game at Halliwell Park, Pocatello
Glenns Ferry vs. Kamiah, 9 a.m. in Class 1A state tournament fifth-place game at Orofino
Prairie vs. Horseshoe Bend, 11:30 a.m. in Class 1A state tournament third-place game at Orofino
Genesee vs. North Star Charter, 2:30 p.m. in Class 1A state tournament championship game at Orofino
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Genesee vs. Potlatch, 9 a.m. in Class 1A state tournament fourth-place game in Caldwell
Genesee-Potlatch winner vs. Notus, 11 a.m. in Class 1A state tournament third-place game in Caldwell
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Northwest Christian at Asotin, 6 p.m.
Colfax at St. George’s, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Northwest Christian at Asotin, 4:30 p.m.
Colfax at St. George’s, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Lewiston at Class 5A state tournament, 8 a.m. at Appleton Tennis Complex at Boise State
Moscow at Class 4A state tournament, 8 a.m. at Boise Racquet Club
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK
Lewiston, Moscow at Class 5A/4A state meet, 9 a.m. at Eagle High School
Class 1A state meet, 9 a.m. at Middleton High School
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at San Diego, 5:30 p.m., KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing — Formula One: qualifying, 6 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying: Circuit of the Americas, 6 a.m., FS2; NASCAR Cup Series practice: Circuit of the Americas, 7 a.m., FS2; NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying: Circuit of the Americas, 8 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Toyota Tundra 225, 10 a.m., FS1; Indianapolis 500 qualifying, 11 a.m., NBC and noon, NBCSN; MotoAmerica Superbike: Virginia, noon, FS2; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pit Boss 250, 1 p.m., FS1
College softball — NCAA regionals: TBD, 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., ESPN2
Rugby — European Champions Cup: Toulouse vs. La Rochelle, final, 9 a.m., NBC; NRL: Penrith at South Sydney, 9 p.m., FS2; NRL: Manly Warringah at Parramatta, 11 p.m., FS2
NHL playoffs — Stanley Cup Central Division: Florida at Tampa Bay, game 4, 9:30 a.m., CNBC; Stanley Cup East Division: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, game 4, noon, NBC; Stanley Cup North Division: Montréal at Toronto, first round, game 2, 4 p.m., CNBC; Stanley Cup West Division: Vegas at Minnesota, game 4, 5 p.m., NBCSN
Golf — The PGA Championship: third round, 7 a.m., ESPN and 10 a.m., CBS; LPGA Tour: The Pure Silk Championship, third round, noon, TGC
College baseball — Xavier at Creigton, 10 a.m., CBSSN; Stanford at Oregon, 3 p.m., Pac-12; Arizona at Oregon St., 6 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., FS2
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Miami at Milwaukee, game 1, 11:10 a.m., ESPN; Western Conference first round: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, game 1, 1:30 p.m.; Eastern Conference first round: Boston at Brooklyn, game 1, 5 p.m., ABC; Western Conference first round: Portland at Denver, game 1, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
The Spring League — Blues vs. Generals, noon, Fox; Sea Lions vs. Jousters, 4 p.m., FS1
Men’s soccer — L.A. Galaxy at Portland, 12:30 p.m., ABC;
College football — Stanford spring game, 1 p.m., Pac-12
College tennis — NCAA national championships, 2:30 p.m., Tennis
Gymnastics — The U.S. Classic, 4 p.m., NBCSN
MLB — Los Angeles at San Fracisco, 4:15 p.m., Fox; Seattle at San Diego, 5:30 p.m., ROOT
Boxing — Top Rank: Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor (welterweights), 5 p.m., ESPN
SUNDAY
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Berkley Bassmaster Elite at Lake Guntersville, 5 a.m., FS1
Auto racing — Formula One: The Monaco Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 8 a.m., FS1; Indianapolis 500 qualifying, 10 a.m., NBCSN and 11:30 a.m., NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Texas Grand Prix, 11:30 a.m., FS1; MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, noon, FS2
Golf — The PGA Championship, final round, 7 a.m., ESPN and 10 a.m., CBS; LPGA Tour: The Pure Silk Championship, final round, noon, TGC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Everton at Manchester City, 8 a.m., CNBC; Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton, 8 a.m., TGC; Premier League: Crystal Palace at Liverpool, 8 a.m., NBC; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leicester City, 8 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Chelsea at Aston Villa, 8 a.m., USA; MLS: Atlanta United at Seattle, 1:30 p.m., Fox; MLS: Austin FC at Nashville FC, 6 p.m., FS1
College softball — NCAA regionals: TBD, 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., FS2
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Washington at Philadelphia, game 1, 10 a.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, game 1, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Eastern Conference first round: Atlanta at New York, game 1, 4 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Memphis at Utah, game 1, 6:30 p.m., TNT and ROOT
WNBA — New York at Chicago, 10 a.m., ESPN
Rodeo — PBR: The Bad Boy Mowers Invitational, 11 a.m., CBSSN
NHL playoffs — Stanley Cup Central Division: Carolina at Nashville, first round, game 4, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN; Stanley Cup West Division: Colorado at St. Louis, first round, game 4, 2 p.m., NBCSN; Stanley Cup East Division: Boston at Washington, first round, game 5, 4 p.m., USA; Stanley Cup North Division: Edmonton at Winnipeg, first round, game 3, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
College baseball — Stanford at Oregon, noon, Pac-12
MLB — Seattle at San Diego, 1 p.m., ROOT; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 4 p.m., ESPN
Rugby — MLR: New England at United New York, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Atlanta at Seattle, 5 p.m. ROOT
Track and field — USATF: The Boost Boston Games, 1:30 p.m., NBC
Women’s soccer — NWSL: OL Reign at Portland FC, 3 p.m., CBSSN