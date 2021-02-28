On this day ...

MARCH 1, 1973 — Robyn Smith became the first woman jockey to win a stakes race when she rode North Sea to victory in the Paumonok Handicap at Aqueduct Race Track in New York.

Today

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Washington State at Arizona State, noon

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Idaho at Montana, 7 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

Idaho at Grand Canyon Invitational, 8 a.m. in Phoenix

Washington State at Bruin-Wave Invitational, 8 a.m. in Oxnard, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

West Valley at Pullman, 7 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Men's college basketball — Washington State at Arizona State, noon, KQZB-FM (104.7), KCLX-AM (1450)

SPORTS ON TV

Men's soccer — Premier League: Southampton at Everton, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN

G-League — G League Ignite vs. Delaware Blue Coats, noon, ESPN2

Men's college basketball — Washington St. at Arizona St., noon, Pac-12; UMass at Saint Louis, 3 p.m., CBSSN; North Carolina at Syracuse, 4 p.m., ESPN; Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m., ESPN; Arizona at Oregon, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Air Force at Colorado State, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Women's volleyball — Athletes Unlimited: Team King vs. Team Cruz, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Athletes Unlimited: Team Sybeldon Vs. Team Clark, 6 p.m., FS1

Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 p.m. and 2 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis

Women's college basketball — Baylor at Texas, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Seton Hall at St. John's, 4 p.m., FS1; Marquette at Connecticut, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Tags