On this day ...
FEBRUARY 12, 1994 — Loy Allen Jr. became the first Winston Cup rookie to win a pole in the Daytona 500. Allen is 0.031 seconds quicker than six-time NASCAR Winston Cup champion Dale Earnhardt.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at Utah, 11 a.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Eastern Washington at Idaho, 10 a.m.
Whitworth at Lewis-Clark State, 1 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Washington State at Utah, 11 a.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1), KCLX-AM (1450)
NFL — Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia, 11 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City, 8:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Fiorentina at Juventus, 9 a.m., CBSSN; CONCACAF U17 Championship group stage: Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe, 4:50 p.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball — Temple at Memphis, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Michigan St. at Ohio St., 10 a.m., CBS; Iowa at Minnesota, 10 a.m., FS1; SMU at Wichita St., 1 p.m., ESPN
Golf — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS
Women’s college basketball — LSU at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN; Houston at South Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Washington St. at Utah, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Rutgers at Iowa, noon, FS1; Oregon at UCLA (joined in progress), 1 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
NBA — Memphis at Boston, 11 a.m., ABC
Tennis — Dallas-ATP final, 11 a.m., Tennis; Cordoba-ATP final, 2 p.m., Tennis
Auto racing — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: round 6, 1 p.m., NBC
NFL — Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., Fox
Monday
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at San Diego State Classic, 8 a.m. in San Diego
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Shadle Park at Clarkston, 6 p.m. in Washington Class 2A district tournament first round
Coeur d’Alene at Moscow, 7 p.m.
Prairie at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.
Highland at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
Lewiston JV at Orofino, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 4 a.m., noon and 2 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Everton at Liverpool, noon, USA; CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Barbados vs. Canada, 1:50 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Trinidad and Tobago vs. U.S., 4:50 p.m., FS1
Men’s college basketball — Miami at North Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN; Texas at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN; West Virginia at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s college basketball — Texas at Iowa St., 4 p.m., ESPN2
