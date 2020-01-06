On this day ...
JANUARY 6, 1951 — The Indianapolis Olympians beat the Rochester Royals 75-73 in six overtimes, the longest game in NBA history.
Today
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Lewiston at Moscow, 7 p.m.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Lewiston JV at Prairie, 6 p.m.
Orofino at Kamiah, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — ATO Cup, 3 a.m., 3 p.m. and midnight, Tennis.
Women’s basketball — Ohio State at Maryland, 4 p.m., ESPN; Texas at Iowa State, 6 p.m., FS1.
College wrestling — Arizona State at Ohio State, 4 p.m., FS1.
NHL — Edmonton at Toronto, 4 p.m., NBCSN.
College football — LendingTree Bowl, Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Miami (Ohio), 4:30 p.m., ESPN.
Men’s basketball — West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m., ESPN2.