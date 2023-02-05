On this day ...
FEBRUARY 5, 2006 — Pittsburgh won a record-tying fifth Super Bowl, but its first since 1980 with a 21-10 victory against the Seattle Seahawks.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
California at Washington State, noon
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
College of Idaho at Lewis-Clark State, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Idaho at Lumberjack Diving Invite, 9:30 a.m. in Flagstaff, Ariz.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — California at Washington State, noon, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Leeds United at Nottingham Forest, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur, 8:30 a.m., NBC; Serie A: Bologna at Fiorentina, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Liga MX: Toluca at Monterrey, 5 p.m., FS2
Tennis — Lyon-WTA final, 6:30 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 3 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Men’s college basketball — DePaul at Seton Hall, 9 a.m., FS1; Fordham at Richmond, 9 a.m., USA; Ohio St. at Michigan, 10 a.m., CBS; Houston at Temple, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Stanford at Colorado, 4 p.m., FS1
Women’s college basketball — North Carolina at Louisville, 9 a.m., ESPN2; South Carolina at UConn, 9 a.m., Fox; LSU at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Indiana at Purdue, 11 a.m., FS1; Stanford at Washington, noon, Pac-12; Ohio St. at Maryland, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Utah at Oregon, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Golf — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS
Bowling — PBA: The U.S Open finals, 11 a.m., Fox
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2 and 1 p.m., FS1
NFL — 2023 Pro Bowl games, noon, ABC and ESPN
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: Clash at The Coliseum heat races, 2 p.m., Fox; NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, 5 p.m., Fox
Rodeo — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live The Cowboys Classic, championship round, 2 p.m., CBSSN
NBA — Philadelphia at New York, 3 p.m., ESPN
Monday
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Falcon Florida Classic, 6 a.m. in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Timberline vs. St. John Bosco, 7:30 p.m. at Highland High School
Potlatch at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.
Colfax vs. Reardan, 6:30 p.m. in Washington Class 2B district tournament second-round game at West Valley
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Moscow at Lakeland, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 4A district tournament play-in game
St. Maries at Grangeville, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 2A district tournament first round
Orofino at Kellogg, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 2A district tournament first round
Genesee vs. Kamiah, 6:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination game at Lewiston High School
Potlatch vs. Troy, 8 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination game at Lewiston High School
Kendrick vs. St. John Bosco, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament semifinal at Lapwai High School
Deary vs. Nezperce, 7:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament semifinal at Lapwai High School
Colfax vs. Reardan, 8 p.m. in Washington Class 2B district tournament second-round game at West Valley
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school boys basketball — Colfax vs. Reardan, 6:30 p.m. in Washington Class 2B district tournament second-round game at West Valley, KCLX-AM (1450)
High school girls basketball — Colfax vs. Reardan, 8 p.m. in Washington Class 2B district tournament second-round game at West Valley, KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 and 11 a.m. and 2 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
Women’s college basketball — Virginia Tech at NC State, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s college basketball — Duke at Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN; Lafayette at Holy Cross, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Texas at Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN
NFL — Super Bowl Opening Night, 5 p.m., ESPN2, FS1 and NFL Network