On this day ...
MARCH 2, 1962 — Wilt Chamberlain scored an NBA-record 100 points to lead the Philadelphia Warriors to a 169-147 triumph over the New York Knicks in Hershey, Pa.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Grand Canyon Invitational, Phoenix
Washington State at Bruin-Wave Invitational, Oxnard, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
East Valley at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
Pullman at North Central, 7 p.m.
Colton at Pomeroy, 5 p.m.
St. John Endicott-Lacrosse at St. John Bosco, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
East Valley at Clarkston, 3 p.m.
Pullman at North Central, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Pomeroy at Tekoa-Rosalia, 3 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Rotterdam-ATP, 2 a.m. and 3 p.m., Tennis Channel.
Exhibition baseball — Tampa Bay vs. Boston, 10 a.m., ESPN.
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Wolverhampton at Manchester City, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN.
Men’s basketball — Baylor at West Virginia, 2 p.m., ESPN; Illinois at Michigan, 4 p.m., ESPN; Auburn at Alabama, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Xavier at Georgetown, 4 p.m., FS1; Kentucky at Mississippi, 6 p.m., ESPN; Wisconsin at Purdue, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Marquette at DePaul, 6 p.m., FS1.
NHL —Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., NBCSN.
NBA —Clippers at Boston, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Phoenix at Lakers, 7 p.m., TNT.