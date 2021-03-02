On this day ...

MARCH 2, 1962 — Wilt Chamberlain scored an NBA-record 100 points to lead the Philadelphia Warriors to a 169-147 triumph over the New York Knicks in Hershey, Pa.

Today

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Idaho at Grand Canyon Invitational, Phoenix

Washington State at Bruin-Wave Invitational, Oxnard, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

East Valley at Clarkston, 7 p.m.

Pullman at North Central, 7 p.m.

Colton at Pomeroy, 5 p.m.

St. John Endicott-Lacrosse at St. John Bosco, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

East Valley at Clarkston, 3 p.m.

Pullman at North Central, 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Pomeroy at Tekoa-Rosalia, 3 p.m.

SPORTS ON TV

Tennis — Rotterdam-ATP, 2 a.m. and 3 p.m., Tennis Channel.

Exhibition baseball — Tampa Bay vs. Boston, 10 a.m., ESPN.

Men’s soccer — Premier League, Wolverhampton at Manchester City, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN.

Men’s basketball — Baylor at West Virginia, 2 p.m., ESPN; Illinois at Michigan, 4 p.m., ESPN; Auburn at Alabama, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Xavier at Georgetown, 4 p.m., FS1; Kentucky at Mississippi, 6 p.m., ESPN; Wisconsin at Purdue, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Marquette at DePaul, 6 p.m., FS1.

NHL —Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., NBCSN.

NBA —Clippers at Boston, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Phoenix at Lakers, 7 p.m., TNT.

