On this day ...
JUNE 7, 1978 — The Washington Bullets beat the Seattle SuperSonics 105-99 in Game 7 to win the NBA championship.
Today
LEGION BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark Cubs at Asotin County Blues, 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Houston, 5 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Finland vs. Montenegro, 9 a.m., FS2; UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Italy vs. Hungary, 11:30 a.m., FS1
MLB — L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 5 p.m., TBS; Seattle at Houston, 5 p.m., ROOT
WNBA — Minnesota at New York, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Atlanta at Seattle, 7 p.m., CBSSN
NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference final: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, game 4, 5 p.m., ESPN
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m. Wednesday, Tennis