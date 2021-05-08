On this day ...
MAY 8, 1943 — Count Fleet, ridden by Johnny Longden, won the Preakness Stakes by 8 lengths over Blue Swords.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
UCLA at Washington State, 2:05 p.m.
Corban vs. Oregon Tech, 10 a.m. in Cascade Conference tournament at Harris Field
Oregon Tech at Lewis-Clark State, 1 p.m. in Cascade Conference tournament at Harris Field
Corban at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m. in Cascade Conference tournament at Harris Field
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Asotin at Reardan (2), noon
Kendrick at Potlatch, 10 a.m.
Kamiah at Troy (2), 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Moscow at Post Falls, 9:30 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Asotin at, Colfax hosts Northeast 2B League Championships, noon
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Texas, 4 p.m., KLER-AM (1300)
College baseball — Oregon Tech at Lewis-Clark State, 1 p.m. in Cascade Conference tournament, KOZE-AM (950); UCLA at Washington State, 2:05 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/104.7); Corban at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m. in Cascade Conference tournament, KOZE-AM (950)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing — Formula One: qualifying, 5:55 a.m., ESPN2; FIA Formula E: The Monaco E-Prix, 6:30 a.m., CBSSN; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Steakhouse Elite 200, 10 a.m., FS1
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Boruissa Dortmund, 6 a.m., ESPN; Premier League: Crystal Palace at Sheffield United, 7 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester City, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN; MLS: New York City FC at Orlando City, 3 p.m., ESPN; MLS: Los Angeles FC at L.A. Galaxy, 5 p.m., Fox
Tennis — Madrid-ATP singles semifinals, WTA singles final, 7 a.m., Tennis
Golf — Walker Cup, 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, third round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, final round, 8:30 p.m., TGC
Women’s college lacrosse — Big East championship: UConn vs. Denver, 9 a.m., FS2; Patriot League Tournament: Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), 9:30 a.m., CBSSN; Pac-12 championship: Colorado at Stanford, noon, Pac-12
College football — Delaware at South Dakota St., 9 a.m., ESPN; Oregon St. spring game, 10:30 a.m., Pac-12; FCS tournament: James Madison at Sam Houston State, 11:30 a.m., ABC
Women’s soccer — NWSL championship: Gotham FC at Portland, 11 a.m., CBS
Women’s college beach volleyball — NCAA tournament: teams TBD, 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
NHL — N.Y. Rangers at Boston, noon, NBC
Spring football league — Generals vs. Jousters, noon, Fox
Men’s college lacrosse — Big East tournament championship: Georgetown vs. Denver, noon, CBSSN
MLB — San Diego at San Francisco, 1 p.m., FS1; Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4 p.m., FS1; Seattle at Texas, 4 p.m., ROOT
College softball — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 1 p.m., ESPN; Arizona at Oregon, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night: Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson (women’s flyweight), 5 p.m., ESPN
College baseball — USC at Oregon St., 6:30 p.m., Pac-12
Rugby — MLR: Old Glory at Utah, 7 p.m., FS2
Australian rules football — Brisbane at Fremantle, 11:30 p.m., FS2
SUNDAY
Golf — European Tour: The Canary Islands Championship, final round, 3:30 a.m., TGC; The Walker Cup, 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, final round, noon, TGC
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Neely Henry Lake, 5 a.m., FS1
Auto racing — Formula One: The Spanish Grand Prix, 5:55 a.m., ESPN; NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, 12:30 p.m., FS1
Women’s soccer — FASL: Reading at Chelsea, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
Tennis — Madrid-ATP doubles final, 6:30 a.m., Tennis; Madrid-ATP singles final, 9:30 a.m., Tennis; Rome-ATP/WTA early rounds, 1 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Women’s college beach volleyball — NCAA tournament: teams TBD, 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Everton at West Ham United, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN; MLS: Atlanta United at Inter Miami CF, 10 a.m., ABC; Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Arsenal, 11 a.m., NBC; MLS: Seattle at Portland, noon, ABC; MLS: Austin FC at Sporting KC, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Men’s college lacrosse — Patriot League championship, 9 a.m., CBSSN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
NBA — Miami at Boston, 10:15 a.m., ESPN; N.Y. Knicks at L.A. Clippers, 12:30 p.m., ESPN
College baseball — Navy at Army, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN
College softball — Arizona at Oregon, noon, Pac-12; Stanford at UCLA, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Women’s curling — World Championship: TBD, noon, NBCSN
Track and field — USATF: The Golden Games at Mt. SAC, 1:30 p.m., NBC
MLB — Seattle at Texas, 11:30 a.m., ROOT; Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
Rugby — MLR: San Diego at Seattle, 5 p.m., ROOT