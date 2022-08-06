On this day ...

AUGUST 6, 1992 — Carl Lewis leds a U.S. sweep in the long jump in the Olympics with a mark of 28 feet, 5½ inches on his first attempt. Mike Powell took the silver and Joe Greene the bronze. Kevin Young demolished one of track’s oldest records with a time of 46.78 seconds in the 400 hurdles. Bruce Baumgartner became the first American wrestler to win medals in three consecutive Olympics, taking the gold in the 286-pound freestyle division.

Tags

Recommended for you