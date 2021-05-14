On this day ...

MAY 14, 1981 — The Boston Celtics won the NBA championship with a 102-91 victory against the Houston Rockets in Game 6.

Today

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Washington State at USC, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Lewis-Clark State at Cascade Conference Championships, 2 p.m. at Eastern Oregon

Washington State at Pac-12 Championships, 10 a.m. at USC

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Prairie vs. Kendrick, 3:30 p.m. in Class 1A district tournament third-place game at Orofino

Kamiah vs. Genesee, 6 p.m. in Class 1A district tournament championship game at Orofino

Northwest Christian at Colfax, 10 a.m. in Class 2B district tournament

Asotin vs. Chewelah, 1 p.m. in Class 2B district tournament at Colfax

Asotin-Chewelah loser vs. Northwest Christian-Colfax loser, 4 p.m. in Class 2B district tournament third-place game at Colfax

Asotin-Chewelah winner vs. Northwest Christian-Colfax winner, 7 p.m. in Class 2B district tournament title game at Colfax

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Asotin vs. Kettle Falls, 4 p.m. in Class 2B district tournament third-place game

Colfax at Northwest Christian, 4 p.m. in Class 2B district tournament title game

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Touchet at Pomeroy, 7:30 p.m.

Colton at Sunnyside Christian, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Touchet at Pomeroy, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Moscow at Class 4A district tournament, 9 a.m. at Sandpoint

Clearwater Valley at Class 1A district tournament, 9 a.m. at Coeur d’Alene

Clarkston, Pullman boys at Class 2A GSL district tournament, noon at East Valley

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK

Lewiston at Class 5A regional meet, 1 p.m. at Coeur d’Alene

Moscow at Class 4A regional meet, 1 p.m. at Coeur d’Alene

Lapwai hosts, Clearwater Valley, Deary, Genesee, Kamiah, Kendrick, Logos, Prairie, Troy at Class 1A regional meet, 1 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

College baseball — Washington State at USC, 6 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/104.7)

MLB — Cleveland at Seattle, 7 p.m., KLER-AM (1300)

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Golf — European Tour: The Betfred British Masters, third round, 6 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, first round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, second round, 12:30 p.m., TGC

College softball — Big East tournament: TBD, semifinal, 9 a.m. and noon, FS2; SEC tournament: TBD, semifinal, 1 and 3:30 p.m., ESPN2; UCLA at Arizona, 4:30 p.m., Pac-12; Washington at Stanford, 7 p.m., Pac-12

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS1 and 2 p.m., FS2; Black Eyed Susan, 2 p.m., NBCSN

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN

Auto racing — IndyCar: qualifying, 3 p.m., NBCSN

WNBA — Phoenix at Minnesota, 6 p.m., CBSSN

NBA — New Orleans at Golden State, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

MLB — Cleveland at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT

Australian rules football — Collingwood at Sydney, 8:30 p.m., FS2; Brisbane at Gold Coast, 11:30 p.m., FS2

SATURDAY

Australian rules football — Greater Western Sydney at Richmond, 2 a.m., FS2; Adelaide at West Coast, 11:30 p.m., FS2

Tennis — Rome-ATP/WTA singles semifinals, 2 a.m., Tennis

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Leeds United at Burnley, 4 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Fulham at Southampton, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN; USL: Phoenix at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Golf — European Tour: The Betfred British Masters, final round, 4:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, second round, noon, TGC

Swimming — TYR Pro Swim Series, 10 a.m., NBC and 3 p.m., NBCSN

College softball — ACC championship: TBD, 9 a.m., ESPN; Big East tournament: TBD, 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., FS2; Conference USA championship: TBD, 10 a.m., CBSSN; AAC championship: TBD, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Oregon St. at Utah, 11 a.m.; Pac-12; Big 12 championship: TBD, 1 p.m., ESPN2; UCLA at Arizona, 1 p.m., Pac-12; SEC championship: TBD, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Washington at Stanford, 3 p.m., Pac-12

WNBA — Chicago at Washington, 10 a.m., ABC; Las Vegas at Seattle, noon, ABC

Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Drydene 200, 10:30 a.m., FS1; IndyCar: Indianapolis road race, 11 a.m., NBC;

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., FS2; Preakness Stakes undercard, 11 a.m., NBCSN; Preakness Stakes, 2 p.m., NBC

The Spring League — Alphas vs. Conquerors, noon, Fox; Aviators vs. Linemen, 4 p.m., FS2

MLB — Oakland at Minnesota, 1 p.m., FS1; St. Louis at San Diego, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Cleveland at Seattle, 6 p.m., ROOT

Women’s soccer — NWSL: Louisville at Kansas City, 2 p.m., CBSSN

Basketball — Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame ceremony, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL playoffs — First round: Boston at Washington, 4:15 p.m., NBC

Mixed martial arts — UFC 262 undercard bouts, 5 p.m., ESPN

Rugby — MLR: Utah at Los Angeles, 7 p.m., FS2