On this day ...
MAY 14, 1981 — The Boston Celtics won the NBA championship with a 102-91 victory against the Houston Rockets in Game 6.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington State at USC, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Lewis-Clark State at Cascade Conference Championships, 2 p.m. at Eastern Oregon
Washington State at Pac-12 Championships, 10 a.m. at USC
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Prairie vs. Kendrick, 3:30 p.m. in Class 1A district tournament third-place game at Orofino
Kamiah vs. Genesee, 6 p.m. in Class 1A district tournament championship game at Orofino
Northwest Christian at Colfax, 10 a.m. in Class 2B district tournament
Asotin vs. Chewelah, 1 p.m. in Class 2B district tournament at Colfax
Asotin-Chewelah loser vs. Northwest Christian-Colfax loser, 4 p.m. in Class 2B district tournament third-place game at Colfax
Asotin-Chewelah winner vs. Northwest Christian-Colfax winner, 7 p.m. in Class 2B district tournament title game at Colfax
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Asotin vs. Kettle Falls, 4 p.m. in Class 2B district tournament third-place game
Colfax at Northwest Christian, 4 p.m. in Class 2B district tournament title game
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Touchet at Pomeroy, 7:30 p.m.
Colton at Sunnyside Christian, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Touchet at Pomeroy, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Moscow at Class 4A district tournament, 9 a.m. at Sandpoint
Clearwater Valley at Class 1A district tournament, 9 a.m. at Coeur d’Alene
Clarkston, Pullman boys at Class 2A GSL district tournament, noon at East Valley
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK
Lewiston at Class 5A regional meet, 1 p.m. at Coeur d’Alene
Moscow at Class 4A regional meet, 1 p.m. at Coeur d’Alene
Lapwai hosts, Clearwater Valley, Deary, Genesee, Kamiah, Kendrick, Logos, Prairie, Troy at Class 1A regional meet, 1 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Washington State at USC, 6 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/104.7)
MLB — Cleveland at Seattle, 7 p.m., KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Golf — European Tour: The Betfred British Masters, third round, 6 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, first round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, second round, 12:30 p.m., TGC
College softball — Big East tournament: TBD, semifinal, 9 a.m. and noon, FS2; SEC tournament: TBD, semifinal, 1 and 3:30 p.m., ESPN2; UCLA at Arizona, 4:30 p.m., Pac-12; Washington at Stanford, 7 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS1 and 2 p.m., FS2; Black Eyed Susan, 2 p.m., NBCSN
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN
Auto racing — IndyCar: qualifying, 3 p.m., NBCSN
WNBA — Phoenix at Minnesota, 6 p.m., CBSSN
NBA — New Orleans at Golden State, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
MLB — Cleveland at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
Australian rules football — Collingwood at Sydney, 8:30 p.m., FS2; Brisbane at Gold Coast, 11:30 p.m., FS2
SATURDAY
Australian rules football — Greater Western Sydney at Richmond, 2 a.m., FS2; Adelaide at West Coast, 11:30 p.m., FS2
Tennis — Rome-ATP/WTA singles semifinals, 2 a.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Leeds United at Burnley, 4 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Fulham at Southampton, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN; USL: Phoenix at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Golf — European Tour: The Betfred British Masters, final round, 4:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, second round, noon, TGC
Swimming — TYR Pro Swim Series, 10 a.m., NBC and 3 p.m., NBCSN
College softball — ACC championship: TBD, 9 a.m., ESPN; Big East tournament: TBD, 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., FS2; Conference USA championship: TBD, 10 a.m., CBSSN; AAC championship: TBD, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Oregon St. at Utah, 11 a.m.; Pac-12; Big 12 championship: TBD, 1 p.m., ESPN2; UCLA at Arizona, 1 p.m., Pac-12; SEC championship: TBD, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Washington at Stanford, 3 p.m., Pac-12
WNBA — Chicago at Washington, 10 a.m., ABC; Las Vegas at Seattle, noon, ABC
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Drydene 200, 10:30 a.m., FS1; IndyCar: Indianapolis road race, 11 a.m., NBC;
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., FS2; Preakness Stakes undercard, 11 a.m., NBCSN; Preakness Stakes, 2 p.m., NBC
The Spring League — Alphas vs. Conquerors, noon, Fox; Aviators vs. Linemen, 4 p.m., FS2
MLB — Oakland at Minnesota, 1 p.m., FS1; St. Louis at San Diego, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Cleveland at Seattle, 6 p.m., ROOT
Women’s soccer — NWSL: Louisville at Kansas City, 2 p.m., CBSSN
Basketball — Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame ceremony, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL playoffs — First round: Boston at Washington, 4:15 p.m., NBC
Mixed martial arts — UFC 262 undercard bouts, 5 p.m., ESPN
Rugby — MLR: Utah at Los Angeles, 7 p.m., FS2