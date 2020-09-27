On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 27, 1950 — Ezzard Charles won a unanimous 15-round decision against Joe Louis at Yankee Stadium in New York to retain the world heavyweight title.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Oakland, 12:10 p.m., KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840)
NFL — Dallas at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Aston Villa at Fulham, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN
Golf — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, final round, noon, NBC
Tennis — ATP/WTA: The French Open, first round, 9 a.m., NBC; ATP/WTA: The French Open, first round, 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Bowling — PBA: The Elias Cup, division quarterfinals 1, 9 a.m., FS1; PBA: The Elias Cup, division quarterfinals 2, 4 p.m., FS1
Horse racing — NYRA: The Belmont Park Live, 9:30 a.m., FS2
NFL — Las Vegas at New England, 10 a.m., CBS; L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 10 a.m., Fox; Dallas at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., Fox; Green Bay at New Orleans, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Piancastelli vs. Team Warren, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Ocasio, 1 p.m., ESPN2
WNBA playoffs — Semifinal: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 4, 10 a.m., ESPN; Semifinal: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 3, noon, ABC
Auto racing — NHRA: The AMALIE Motor Oil Gatornationals, 11 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, 4 p.m., NBCSN
MLB — Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, noon, TBS; Seattle at Oakland, 12:10 p.m., ROOT Northwest
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference final series: Boston vs. Miami, Game 6, 4:30 p.m., ESPN