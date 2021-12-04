On this day ...
DECEMBER 4, 1961 — Floyd Patterson defended his world heavyweight title with a knock out of Tom McNeeley in the fourth round in Toronto.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Evergreen State at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m.
Southern Utah at Idaho, 2 p.m.
USC at Washington State, 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Evergreen State at Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Southern Utah, 1 p.m.
Washington State at UC Davis, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State at Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener, 8 a.m. at Boston University
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Lewiston at Boise, 1 p.m.
Pullman at Lakeside, 4:15 p.m.
Nezperce at Timberline, 3:30 p.m.
Potlatch at Highland, 2 p.m.
Genesee at Clearwater Valley, 3 p.m.
Lapwai at Logos, 2:30 p.m.
Touchet at Colton, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Potlatch at Highland, 3:30 p.m.
Pullman at Lakeside, 6 p.m.
Nezperce at Timberline, 2 p.m.
Genesee at Clearwater Valley, 1:30 p.m.
Touchet at Colton, 3:30 p.m.
Cole Valley Christian at Grangeville, 6 p.m.
St. Maries at Troy, 2:30 p.m.
Timberlake at Orofino, 2:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Lewiston, Moscow at Donnelley Duals, 8 a.m. at Capital
Lewiston, Moscow at Ardis Nash Memorial, 9 a.m. at Homedale
Clearwater Valley, Grangeville at Dick Griswold Invitational, 9 a.m. at Potlatch
SPORTS ON RADIO
College football — Big 12 championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma St., 9 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); ACC championship: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest, 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Women’s college basketball — Idaho at Southern Utah, 1 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); Evergreen State at Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m., KOZE-AM (950); Washington State at UC Davis, 4 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
Men’s college basketball — Southern Utah at Idaho, 2 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); USC at Washington State, 3 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450), KHTR-FM (104.3); Evergreen State at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Salernitana at AC Milan, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Burnley at Newcastle United, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton, 7 a.m., USA; Serie A: Inter Milan at AS Roma, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Manchester City at Watford, 9:30 a.m., NBC; FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Palestine vs. Saudi Arabia, 10:50 a.m., FS2; MLS Western Conference final: Real Salt Lake at Portland, 3:30 p.m., FS1
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 3, 6 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Awards show, 4 p.m., NBCSN
College football — Big 12 championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma St., 9 a.m., ABC; MAC championship: Kent St. vs. N. Illinois, 9 a.m., ESPN; Mountain West championship: Utah St. at San Diego St., noon, Fox; Sun Belt championship: Appalchian St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; American Athletic championship: Houston at Cincinnati, 1 p.m., ABC; SEC championship: Georgia vs. Alabama, 1 p.m., CBS; SWAC championship: Prairie View A&M at Jackson St., 1 p.m., ESPN2; ACC championship: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest, 5 p.m., ABC; Big Ten championship: Michigan vs. Iowa, 5 p.m., Fox; USC at California, 8 p.m., FS1
Men’s college basketball — Memphis at Mississippi, 9 a.m., ESPN2; St. Joseph’s at Villanova, 9 a.m., FS1; Nyack College at Seton Hall, 9 a.m., FS2; Marquette at Wisconsin, 9:30 a.m., Fox; San Diego St. at Michigan, 10 a.m., CBS; Louisville at NC State, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Tennessee at Colorado, 11 a.m. FS1; Rhode Island at Providence, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Loyola-Chicago at DePaul, 1 p.m., FS1; Grambling St. at UConn, 1 p.m., FS2; BYU at Missouri St., 1 p.m., CBSSN; USC at Washington St., 3 p.m., Pac-12; Alabama vs. Gonzaga, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Iowa St. at Creigton, 6 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, third round, 9 a.m., TGC and 11:30 a.m., NBC; Asian Tour: The Laguna Phuket Championship, final round, 9 p.m., TGC
Skiing — World Cup: men’s downhill, 10 a.m., NBCSN
PBL baseball — Gigantes de Carolina at Indios de Mayaguez, 3 p.m., FS2
Auto racing —
Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night: preliminaries, 4 p.m., ESPN; UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo (bantamweights), 7 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college basketball — BYU at Utah, 5 p.m., Pac-12
Swimming — ISL: Final match, 6 p.m., CBSSN
NBA — Boston at Portland, 7 p.m., ROOT
Hockey — WHL: Seattle at Spokane, 7 p.m., SWX
High school boys’ basketball — Akron (Ohio) St. Vincent-St. Mary at Sierra Canyon (Calif.), 7 p.m., ESPN2
SUNDAY
Golf — DP World Tour: The South African Open Championship, final round, 2 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, final round, 8 a.m., TGC and 10 a.m., NBC
Tennis — Sao Paulo-ATP challenger final, 6 a.m., Tennis; The Davis Cup final: TBD, 7 a.m., CBSSN; Florianopolis-ATP challenger and Maia-ATP challenger early rounds, 3 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester United, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Leicester City at Aston Villa, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN; MLS Eastern Conference final: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union, noon, ABC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2 and 1 p.m., FS1
Women’s college basketball — Notre Dame at UConn, 9 a.m., FS1; Seton Hall at St. John’s, 11 a.m., FS1
College football — College Football Playoff selection show, 9 a.m., ESPN
Auto racing — Formula One: The STC Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, 9:25 a.m., ESPN2
NFL — L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 10 a.m., CBS; Arizona at Chicago, 10 a.m., Fox; San Francisco at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Denver at Kansas City, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Men’s college basketball — North Carolina at Georgia Tech, noon, ESPN2; UCLA at Washington, noon, Pac-12; Xavier at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m., ESPN2; California at Utah, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Fordham at St. John’s, 4 p.m., FS1; Arizona St. at Oregon, 4 p.m., Pac-12