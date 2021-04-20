On this day ...

APRIL 20, 1912 — Fenway Park opened in Boston with the Red Sox beating the New York Yankees 7-6 in 11 innings. Tiger Stadium in Detroit also opened its doors as the Tigers defeated the Cleveland Indians 6-5.

Today

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Idaho at Big Sky Championships, 8 a.m. in Molalla, Ore.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene (2), 2 p.m.

Clarkston at Shadle Park, 4 p.m.

Lake City at Moscow, 3 p.m.

East Valley at Pullman, 4 p.m.

Potlatch at Kendrick (2), 3 p.m.

Lapwai at Prairie, 4:30 p.m.

Genesee at Troy, 5 p.m.

Clearwater Valley at Kamiah, 4:30 p.m.

Orofino at Grangeville (2), 4 p.m.

Northwest Christian at Asotin (2), 2 p.m.

Colfax at Reardan (2), 2 p.m.

Pomeroy at Colton (2), 1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene (2), 2 p.m.

Lake City at Moscow, 3 p.m.

Potlatch at Culdesac, 4:30 p.m.

Orofino at Kamiah/CV (2), 4 p.m.

Nezperce at Lapwai (2), 4 p.m.

Kendrick at Prairie, 4 p.m.

Troy at Genesee (2), 3:30 p.m.

Northwest Christian at Asotin (2), 2 p.m.

Colfax at Reardan (2), 2 p.m.

Tekoa-Rosalia at Garfield-Palouse (2), 2 p.m.

Pomeroy at Colton (2), 1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Pomeroy at Walla Walla, noon

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Rogers at Clarkston, 4 p.m.

Shadle Park at Pullman, 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Meet at Prairie, 3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston, 3 p.m.

Moscow at Lake City, 2 p.m.

Clarkston boys at Pullman, 3:30 p.m.

Pullman girls at Clarkston, 3:30 p.m.

Clearwater Valley at Grangeville, 4 p.m.

SPORTS ON TV

Tennis — various tournaments, 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., Tennis Channel.

Surfing — WSL Championship Tour, Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, 2:30 p.m., FS2.

NHL — Boston at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Major League Baseball — Mets at Cubs, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Dodgers at Seattle, 7 p.m., FSN.

NBA — Brooklyn at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Clippers at Portland, 7 p.m., TNT.

Boxing — PBC Fight Night, Martin vs. Perez, 5 p.m., FS1.

