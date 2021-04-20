On this day ...
APRIL 20, 1912 — Fenway Park opened in Boston with the Red Sox beating the New York Yankees 7-6 in 11 innings. Tiger Stadium in Detroit also opened its doors as the Tigers defeated the Cleveland Indians 6-5.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Big Sky Championships, 8 a.m. in Molalla, Ore.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene (2), 2 p.m.
Clarkston at Shadle Park, 4 p.m.
Lake City at Moscow, 3 p.m.
East Valley at Pullman, 4 p.m.
Potlatch at Kendrick (2), 3 p.m.
Lapwai at Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
Genesee at Troy, 5 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Kamiah, 4:30 p.m.
Orofino at Grangeville (2), 4 p.m.
Northwest Christian at Asotin (2), 2 p.m.
Colfax at Reardan (2), 2 p.m.
Pomeroy at Colton (2), 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene (2), 2 p.m.
Lake City at Moscow, 3 p.m.
Potlatch at Culdesac, 4:30 p.m.
Orofino at Kamiah/CV (2), 4 p.m.
Nezperce at Lapwai (2), 4 p.m.
Kendrick at Prairie, 4 p.m.
Troy at Genesee (2), 3:30 p.m.
Northwest Christian at Asotin (2), 2 p.m.
Colfax at Reardan (2), 2 p.m.
Tekoa-Rosalia at Garfield-Palouse (2), 2 p.m.
Pomeroy at Colton (2), 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Pomeroy at Walla Walla, noon
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Rogers at Clarkston, 4 p.m.
Shadle Park at Pullman, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Meet at Prairie, 3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston, 3 p.m.
Moscow at Lake City, 2 p.m.
Clarkston boys at Pullman, 3:30 p.m.
Pullman girls at Clarkston, 3:30 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Grangeville, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — various tournaments, 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., Tennis Channel.
Surfing — WSL Championship Tour, Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, 2:30 p.m., FS2.
NHL — Boston at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN.
Major League Baseball — Mets at Cubs, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Dodgers at Seattle, 7 p.m., FSN.
NBA — Brooklyn at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Clippers at Portland, 7 p.m., TNT.
Boxing — PBC Fight Night, Martin vs. Perez, 5 p.m., FS1.