JULY 17, 1941 — Joe DiMaggio’s hitting streak of 56 games was stopped by Al Smith and Jim Bagby of the Indians before 67,000 in Cleveland.
TRAVEL BASEBALL
Spokane Expos at LC 19U (2), 5 p.m..
Crew Baseball Club vs. Palouse Coyotes 18U, 7 p.m. in Palouse Summer Series
LEGION BASEBALL
Moscow Junior Blue Devils at Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen (2), 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 2, 6 a.m., ESPN2; IndyCar: qualifying, 5:30 p.m. NBCSN; IndyCar: Iowa IndyCar 250’s race 1, 6 p.m., NBCSN
Tennis — Various tournaments, 7 a.m., Tennis; WTT: Chicago vs. New York, 9 a.m., ESPN2; The 2020 (Re)Open: UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 1, 10 a.m., Tennis
Horse racing — NYRA: Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, second round, 11:30 a.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Watford at West Ham, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN; USL: North Carolina FC at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m., ESPN2; MLS is Back Tournament: Sporting KC vs. Colorado, Group D, 5 p.m., ESPN; MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United, Group D, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Australian rules football — Brisbane at Greater Western Sydney, 8:30 p.m., FS2
SATURDAY
Rugby — Super Rugby: Auckland at Wellington, midnight, ESPN2; NRL: Newcastle at Sydney, 12:30 a.m., FS1; NRL: Parramatta at Manly Warringah, 2:30 a.m., FS1; Hamilton at Dunedin, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
KBO baseball — Kiwoom at SK, 1:55 a.m., ESPN; Doosan at Kia, 12:55 a.m. Sunday, ESPN
Autralian rules football — North Melbourne at Richmond, 2:30 a.m., ESPN2; Greater Western at Sydney, 10:30 p.m., FS1
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 3, 2:55 a.m., ESPN2; Formula One: qualifying, 6 a.m., ESPN2
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Atalanta at Hellas Verona, 8 a.m., ESPN; Premier League: Norwich City at Burnley, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Serie A: Sassuolo at Cagliari, 10 a.m., ESPN; MLS is Back Tournament: Portland vs. Houston, Group F, 5 p.m., ESPN; MLS is Back Tournament: LA FC vs. LA Galaxy, Group F, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Golf — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, third round, 9 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, third round, noon, CBS
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS1; Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series, 2 p.m., NBC
Beach volleyball — AVP: Champions Cup Series, 12:30 p.m., NBC
Australian rules football — West Coast at Fremantle, 1:30 a.m. Sunday, FS1