JULY 17, 1941 — Joe DiMaggio’s hitting streak of 56 games was stopped by Al Smith and Jim Bagby of the Indians before 67,000 in Cleveland.

Today

TRAVEL BASEBALL

Spokane Expos at LC 19U (2), 5 p.m..

Crew Baseball Club vs. Palouse Coyotes 18U, 7 p.m. in Palouse Summer Series

LEGION BASEBALL

Moscow Junior Blue Devils at Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen (2), 4 p.m.

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Auto racing — Formula One: practice 2, 6 a.m., ESPN2; IndyCar: qualifying, 5:30 p.m. NBCSN; IndyCar: Iowa IndyCar 250’s race 1, 6 p.m., NBCSN

Tennis — Various tournaments, 7 a.m., Tennis; WTT: Chicago vs. New York, 9 a.m., ESPN2; The 2020 (Re)Open: UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 1, 10 a.m., Tennis

Horse racing — NYRA: Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2

Golf — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, second round, 11:30 a.m., TGC

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Watford at West Ham, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN; USL: North Carolina FC at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m., ESPN2; MLS is Back Tournament: Sporting KC vs. Colorado, Group D, 5 p.m., ESPN; MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United, Group D, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Australian rules football — Brisbane at Greater Western Sydney, 8:30 p.m., FS2

SATURDAY

Rugby — Super Rugby: Auckland at Wellington, midnight, ESPN2; NRL: Newcastle at Sydney, 12:30 a.m., FS1; NRL: Parramatta at Manly Warringah, 2:30 a.m., FS1; Hamilton at Dunedin, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

KBO baseball — Kiwoom at SK, 1:55 a.m., ESPN; Doosan at Kia, 12:55 a.m. Sunday, ESPN

Autralian rules football — North Melbourne at Richmond, 2:30 a.m., ESPN2; Greater Western at Sydney, 10:30 p.m., FS1

Auto racing — Formula One: practice 3, 2:55 a.m., ESPN2; Formula One: qualifying, 6 a.m., ESPN2

Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m., Tennis

Men’s soccer — Serie A: Atalanta at Hellas Verona, 8 a.m., ESPN; Premier League: Norwich City at Burnley, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Serie A: Sassuolo at Cagliari, 10 a.m., ESPN; MLS is Back Tournament: Portland vs. Houston, Group F, 5 p.m., ESPN; MLS is Back Tournament: LA FC vs. LA Galaxy, Group F, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Golf — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, third round, 9 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, third round, noon, CBS

Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS1; Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series, 2 p.m., NBC

Beach volleyball — AVP: Champions Cup Series, 12:30 p.m., NBC

Australian rules football — West Coast at Fremantle, 1:30 a.m. Sunday, FS1

