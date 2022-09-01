SEPTEMBER 1, 2007 — Appalachian State 34, No. 5 Michigan 32. Julian Rauch’s 24-yard field goal with 26 seconds left put the Mountaineers ahead of the Wolverines and Corey Lynch blocked a field goal in the final seconds to seal one of college football’s biggest upsets..
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
California Baptist at Washington State, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Idaho at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Washington State at Seattle, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Idaho at, Washington State hosts Washington State Invitational, 5:15 p.m. in Colfax
Lewis-Clark State at Clash of the Inland Northwest, 10 a.m. in Cheney, Wash.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Orofino at Pomeroy, 7 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Moscow at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
Clearwater Valley vs. Troy at Kamiah, 4 p.m.
Clearwater Valley vs. Genesee at Kamah, 6 p.m.
Genesee at Kamiah, 7:30 p.m.
Troy at Kamiah, 5 p.m.
McCall-Donnelly at Grangeville, 7:30 p.m.
Highland at St. John Bosco, 6 p.m.
Potlatch at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.
Logos at Prairie, 7:30 p.m.
Orofino at Kellogg, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Timberlake at Orofino, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
Lewiston, Moscow at Lakeland Invite, 9 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
Lewiston, Moscow at Lakeland Invite, 9 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Lewiston, Moscow at Post Falls River Run, 4 p.m.
Clearwater Valley-Kamiah, Genesee, Highland, Nezperce, Prairie, Timberline, Troy at Moose Creek Invitational, 4:45 p.m.
Tennis — The U.S. Open, second round, 9 a.m., ESPN and 3 p.m., ESPN2
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, first round, 10 a.m., TGC; Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), first round, 1 p.m., TGC
Horse racing — Saratoga, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., FS2 and noon, FS1
MLB — Seattle at Detroit, 10 a.m., ROOT
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City, noon, USA
Men’s college soccer — UC Davis at Stanford, 3 p.m., Pac-12
College football — West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., ESPN; Cent. Mich. at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m., FS1; Penn St. at Purdue, 5 p.m., Fox; Alabama A&M at UAB, 5 p.m., CBSSN; N. Arizona at Arizona St., 7 p.m., Pac-12; Cal Poly at Fresno St., 7:30 p.m., FS1
Australian rules football — Premiership Qualifier: Sydney at Melbourne, qualifying final, 2:30 a.m. Friday, FS1