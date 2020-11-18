On this day ...
NOVEMBER 18, 2000 — Indiana’s Antwaan Randle El became the second player in NCAA Division I-A history to score 200 points rushing and passing in a career in a 41-13 loss to Purdue.
Today
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — ATP World Tour Finals: singles round robin, 6 a.m. and noon, Tennis; ATP World Tour Finals: doubles round robin, 10 a.m., Tennis
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands at Poland, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Copa do Brasil: Flamengo at São Paulo, quarterfinal leg 2, 4:30 p.m., FS2
College football — Western Michigan at Central Michigan, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Auto racing — The NASCAR Awards Show, 5 p.m., NBCSN
NBA — NBA draft, 5 p.m., ESPN
Golf — European Tour: The Joburg Open, first round, 11 p.m., TGC