On this day ...
OCTOBER 2, 2004 — Rice and San Jose State play in the highest-scoring regulation game in Division I-A history, with the Spartans winning 70-63. The 133 points surpass the total from Middle Tennessee’s 70-58 victory against Idaho on Oct. 6, 2001. The schools combine for 19 touchdowns to break the Division I-A record of 18.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Clarkston at Cheney, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Track and field — IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 6, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund at Slavia Prague, 9:55 a.m., TNT; UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan at FC Barcelona, noon, TNT
Horse racing — Belmont Park Live, 10 a.m., FS2
MLB playoffs — Tampa Bay at Oakland, A.L. Wild Card, 5 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
NHL — Washington at St. Louis, 5 p.m., NBCSN; San Jose at Vegas, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
Tennis — ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. Thursday, Tennis
Golf — European Tour Golf: Open de España, first round, 3 a.m. Thursday, TGC
Rugby — World Cup 2019: Ireland vs. Russia, Pool A, 3 a.m. Thursday, NBCSN