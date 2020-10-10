On this day ...
OCTOBER 10, 1920 — The Chicago Cardinals played to a 0-0 tie with the Chicago Tigers in their first American Professional Football Association game. The game is at Cubs Park, later renamed Wrigley Field.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Lewiston at Sandpoint, 2 p.m.
Kamiah at Nezperce, 9 a.m.
Lapwai at Troy, 5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Lewiston at Lake City, 2 p.m. in Class 5A district tournament semifinal
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Lewiston at Lake City, noon in Class 5A district tournament semifinal
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Lewiston at William Johnson Sandpoint Invitational, 10:45 a.m.
Clearwater Valley, Nezperce at Prairie Invitational, 10 a.m.
Logos at William Johnson Sandpoint Invitational, 2:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Lewiston vs. Lakeland, Wallace in virtual meet in Coeur d’Alene, 11:30 a.m.
Moscow vs. Lewiston, Lakeland, Wallace in virtual meet at University of Idaho, 5:15 p.m.
Tennis — Tennis; WTA: The French Open, women’s final, 6 a.m., NBC
Auto racing — Formula One: qualifying, 6 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, 12:30 p.m., NBC; MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, noon, FS2; AMA Motocross: The Pala National, 3 p.m., NBCSN; IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Motul 100% Synthetic Grand Prix,, 5 p.m., NBCSN
Golf — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, third round, 8 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, third round, 9:30 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, second round, 11:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, third round, 2 p.m., TGC; EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, final round, 3 a.m. Sunday, TGC
Rugby — Premiership: Bath at Exeter, semifinal, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN
College football — Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 9 a.m., ABC; Oklahoma vs. Texas, 9 a.m., Fox; Florida at Texas A&M, 9 a.m., ESPN; Louisana-Monroe at Liberty, 9 a,m., ESPN2; Texas Tech at Iowa State, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Tennesee at Georgia, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Texas-San Antonio at BYU, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Kansas State at TCU, 1 p.m., Fox; Arkansas at Auburn, 1 p.m., ESPN; Miami at Clemson, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Florida State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC; Alabama at Mississippi, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; UTEP at Louisana Tech, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS1; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS2
Bowling — PBA playoffs: round of 24, 5 p.m., Fox
Boxing — Championship Boxing: Sergey Lipinets vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (welterweights), 6 p.m., Showtime
KBO baseball — NC at LG, 9:55 p.m., ESPN2
SUNDAY
Tennis — WTA: The French Open, women’s doubles championship, 2:30 a.m., Tennis; WTA: The French Open: men’s final, 6 a.m., NBC; Various tournaments, 3 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Golf — European Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, final round, 3 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, final round, 7 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, final round, 9 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, final round, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, final round, 2 p.m., TGC
Women’s soccer — FA-WSL: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion, 4:30 a.m., NBCSN; FA-WSL: Manchester City at Chelsea, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
Auto racing — Formula One: The Aramco Eifel Grand Prix, 5:05 a.m., ESPN2; MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, 8 a.m. and noon, FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, 11:30 a.m., NBC
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m. and noon, FS2; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., FS1
NFL — Las Vegas at Kansas City, 10 a.m., CBS; L.A. Rams at Washington, 10 a.m., Fox; N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Minnesota at Seattle, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League: Portugal at France, 11:30 a.m., ESPN; MLS: Seattle at LA FC, 4 p.m., ESPN; Liga MX: Tijuana at Santos Laguna, 5 p.m., FS1
NBA Finals — L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, Game 6, 4:30 p.m., ABC