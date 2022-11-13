On this day ...
NOVEMBER 13, 2005 — In the longest play in NFL history, Chicago defensive back Nathan Vasher returned a missed field goal 108 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the first half in a 17-9 win against the 49ers.
On this day ...
NOVEMBER 13, 2005 — In the longest play in NFL history, Chicago defensive back Nathan Vasher returned a missed field goal 108 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the first half in a 17-9 win against the 49ers.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Omaha, noon
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Prairie View A&M at Washington State, noon
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Washington State at Arizona, 10 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at CSUN tournament, 9 a.m. in Northridge, Calif.
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL — Seattle vs. Tampa Bay, 6:30 a.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840); Jacksonville at Kansas City, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Arizona at L.A. Rams, 2 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400) (joined in progress)
College volleyball — Washington State at Arizona, 10 a.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
Men’s college basketball — Idaho at Omaha, noon, KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Aston Villa at Brighton & Hove Albion, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham, 8:30 a.m., USA; USL Championship final: Louisville City at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
NFL — Seattle vs. Tampa Bay, 6:30 a.m., NFL Network; Denver at Tennessee, 10 a.m., CBS; Minnesota at Buffalo, 10 a.m., Fox; Dallas at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m., Fox; L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 5:15 p.m., NBC
Men’s college soccer — Big East Tournament championship: Creighton vs. Georgetown, 8:30 a.m., FS1
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2
Auto racing — Formula One: The São Paulo Brazilian Grand Prix, 9:55 a.m., ABC; NHRA: The Auto Club NHRA Finals, 1 p.m., FS1
CFL — Eastern Division final: Montreal at Toronto, 10 a.m., ESPN2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, final round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), final round, 1 p.m., TGC
Men’s college basketball — Colorado vs. Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN
Women’s college basketball — Prairie View A&M at Washington St., noon, Pac-12; Stanford at Portland, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Troy at UCLA, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Women’s soccer — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Germany, 2 p.m., ESPN
NHL — Washington at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m., ESPN; Winnipeg at Seattle, 5 p.m., ROOT
Monday
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kendrick at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — ATP Finals doubles round robin, 2:30 and 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis; ATP Finals singles round robin, 5 a.m. and noon, Tennis
Women’s college basketball — Indiana at Tennessee, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Texas at UConn, 3:30 p.m., FS1
NFL — Washington at Philadelphia, 5:15 p.m., ESPN
Men’s college basketball — Idaho St. at Utah, 5 p.m., Pac-12; Butler at Penn St., 5:30 p.m., FS1; Norfolk St. at UCLA, 7 p.m., Pac-12
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.