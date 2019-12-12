On this day ...
DECEMBER 12, 1977 — NBA commissioner Larry O’Brien fines Kermit Washington $10,000 and suspends the Los Angeles Lakers forward for at least 60 days (26 games) for punching Houston’s Rudy Tomjanovich during a Dec. 9 game. The suspension is the longest ever in NBA history and the fine is the maximum permissible under league rules. Tomjanovich suffered fractures to his face, upper jaw and nose.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Walla Walla at Lewis-Clark State, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Pullman at Rogers, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie at Salmon River, 7:30 p.m.
Kamiah at Kendrick, 6 p.m.
Timberline at Nezperce, 7:30 p.m.
Orofino at Clearwater Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Grangeville at Cascade, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Pullman at Rogers, 7:15 p.m.
Potlatch at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie at Salmon River, 6 p.m.
Highland-Craigmont at St. John Bosco, Cottonwood, 6:30 p.m.
Lapwai at Kamiah, 7:30 p.m.
Timberline at Nezperce, 6 p.m.
Mullan at Deary, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Pullman at Reardan, 6 p.m.
Colfax at East Valley, 5 p.m. (girls only)
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Walla Walla at Lewis-Clark State, 5:30 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
SPORTS ON TV
College football — Awards Show, 4 p.m., ESPN
Golf — Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 2, 4 p.m., TGC
Men’s college basketball — Iowa at Iowa State, 5 p.m., ESPN2
NBA — Philadelphia at Boston, 5 p.m., TNT; Portland at Denver, 7:30 p.m., TNT
NFL — NY Jets at Baltimore, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network