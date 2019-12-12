On this day ...

DECEMBER 12, 1977 — NBA commissioner Larry O’Brien fines Kermit Washington $10,000 and suspends the Los Angeles Lakers forward for at least 60 days (26 games) for punching Houston’s Rudy Tomjanovich during a Dec. 9 game. The suspension is the longest ever in NBA history and the fine is the maximum permissible under league rules. Tomjanovich suffered fractures to his face, upper jaw and nose.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Walla Walla at Lewis-Clark State, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Pullman at Rogers, 5:30 p.m.

Prairie at Salmon River, 7:30 p.m.

Kamiah at Kendrick, 6 p.m.

Timberline at Nezperce, 7:30 p.m.

Orofino at Clearwater Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Grangeville at Cascade, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Pullman at Rogers, 7:15 p.m.

Potlatch at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.

Prairie at Salmon River, 6 p.m.

Highland-Craigmont at St. John Bosco, Cottonwood, 6:30 p.m.

Lapwai at Kamiah, 7:30 p.m.

Timberline at Nezperce, 6 p.m.

Mullan at Deary, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Pullman at Reardan, 6 p.m.

Colfax at East Valley, 5 p.m. (girls only)

SPORTS ON RADIO

Women’s college basketball — Walla Walla at Lewis-Clark State, 5:30 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

SPORTS ON TV

College football — Awards Show, 4 p.m., ESPN

Golf — Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 2, 4 p.m., TGC

Men’s college basketball — Iowa at Iowa State, 5 p.m., ESPN2

NBA — Philadelphia at Boston, 5 p.m., TNT; Portland at Denver, 7:30 p.m., TNT

NFL — NY Jets at Baltimore, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network

