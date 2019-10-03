On this day ...

OCTOBER 3, 1888 — A Maori rugby team from New Zealand defeated Surry of England 4-1. They were the first national rugby team to wear all black uniforms and perform the traditional “haka” dance.

Today

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Idaho at Montana State, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

WSU at Stanford, 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

West Valley at Clarkston, 7 p.m.

Moscow at Troy, 7:30 p.m.

Cheney at Pullman, 7 p.m.

Genesee/Orofino/Clearwater Valley tri-match, 4 p.m., Genesee

Grangeville at Highland, 7 p.m.

Prairie at Kamiah, 6 p.m.

Nezperce at Logos, 7 p.m.

Oakesdale at Pomeroy, 5 p.m.

Timberline at Kendrick, 6 p.m.

GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

West Valley at Clarkston, 4 p.m.

Cheney at Pullman, 4 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

NFL — L.A. Rams at Seattle, 5:20 p.m., KCLK-AM (1430), KCLK-FM (107.3)

SPORTS ON TV

Track and field — IAAF World Championships, Day 7, 6:15 a.m., NBCSN

Golf — European Tour, Open de Espana first round, 7 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour, The Volunteers of America Classic first round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour, The Shriners Hospital for Children Open first round, 1 p.m., TGC; Open de Espana second round, 3 a.m. Friday, TGC

Horse racing — Belmont Park Live, 10 a.m., FS2

High school football — Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) at Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic, 2 p.m., ESPN2.

MLB baseball — N.L. Division Series, St. Louis at Atlanta, Game 1, 2 p.m., TBS; N.L. Division Series, Washington at L.A. Dodgers, Game 1, 5:30 p.m., TBS

Women’s soccer — International Friendly, U.S. vs. South Korea, 5 p.m., FS1

NHL — Minnesota at Nashville, 5 p.m., NBCSN

College football — Temple at East Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN

NFL — L.A. Rams at Seattle, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network

Tennis — ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open and The China Open quarterfinals, 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. Friday, Tennis

Rugby — World Cup, South Africa vs. Italy, 2:30 a.m. Friday, NBCSN

