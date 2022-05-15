On this day ...
MAY 15, 1937 — War Admiral, ridden by Charles Kurtsinger, battled Pompoon from the top of the stretch and won the Preakness Stakes by a head.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington State at UCLA, noon
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State at Pac-12 championship, 11 a.m. in Eugene, Ore.
COLLEGE ROWING
Washington State at Pac-12 championship, 9 a.m. in Dexter, Ore.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 10:30 a.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300); San Francisco at St. Louis, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
College baseball — Washington State at UCLA, noon, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Genoa at Napoli, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham United, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Brentford at Everton, 8:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Atalanta at AC Milan, 9 a.m., CBSSN; MLS: New England at Atlanta United FC, 10:30 a.m., ESPN; MLS: Minnesota United FC at Seattle FC, 1 p.m., ESPN; USL Championship: Tampa Bay at Phoenix FC, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, final round, 9 a.m., TGC and 10 a.m., CBS; PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, final round, noon, TGC
College baseball — Miami at Florida St., 9 a.m., ESPN2; Nebraska at Illinois, noon, ESPN2; Santa Clara at Gonzaga, noon, SWX
College rowing — Pac-12 championships, 9 and 9:50 a.m., Pac-12
USFL — Birmingham vs. Philadelphia, 9 a.m., NBC; Pittsburgh vs. Houston, 1 p.m., Fox
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
MLB — Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 10:30 a.m., ROOT; San Francisco at St. Louis, 4 p.m., ESPN
Auto racing — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Lexus Grand Prix, 11 a.m., USA; NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, noon, FS1; MotoGP: The France Grand Prix, 1 p.m., CNBC
College rugby — The Division IA Women’s and Men’s National Championships, 11 a.m., CNBC and 1 p.m., NBC
Bowling — PBA Playoffs: final, 11 a.m., Fox; WBA: The Rockford Open finals, 3 p.m., CBSSN
College track and field — Pac-12 championships, 1 p.m., Pac-12
Rodeo — PBR: World Finals, noon, CBSSN
Swimming — USAS: The U.S. National Championships, noon, NBC
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, game 7, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Western Conference semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, game 7, 5 p.m., TNT
College softball — NCAA selection show, 4 p.m., ESPN2
NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, game 7, 4 p.m., TBS; Western Conference first round: Dallas at Calgary, game 7, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Rugby — MLR: Los Angeles at San Diego, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Monday
COLLEGE BASEBALL
British Columbia vs. Saint Katherine (Calif.), 11 a.m. in NAIA Opening Round game at Harris Field
Vanguard (Calif) vs. Doane (Neb.), 2:30 p.m. in NAIA Opening Round game at Harris Field
British Columbia-Saint Katherine winner at Lewis-Clark State, 6 p.m. in NAIA Opening Round game
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Wilbur-Creston-Keller at Colton, 4 p.m. in Washington Class 1B district tournament first-round game
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
Lewiston at Class 5A state tournament, 7 a.m. at Red Hawk Golf Course, Nampa
Moscow at Class 4A state tournament, 7 a.m. at Lakeview Golf Course, Meridian
Pomeroy in district tournament, 8 a.m. in Clarkston
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
Lewiston at Class 5A state tournament, 7 a.m. at Red Hawk Golf Course, Nampa
Pomeroy in district tournament, 8 a.m. in Clarkston
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Toronto, 4 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)
College baseball — British Columbia-Saint Katherine winner at Lewis-Clark State, 6 p.m. in NAIA Opening Round game, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 1 a.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle, 11 a.m., USA
MLB — Seattle at Toronto, 4 p.m., ROOT