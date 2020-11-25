On this day ...
NOVEMBER 25, 1980 — “No Mas, No Mas.” Roberto Duran quit with 16 seconds to go in the eighth round in New Orleans, allowing Sugar Ray Leonard to regain the WBC welterweight title.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho vs. Seattle University, 2 p.m. in U.S. Bank Portland Invitational at University of Portland
Texas Southern at Washington State, 8 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Idaho vs. Seattle University, 2 p.m. in U.S. Bank Portland Invitational at University of Portland, KRPL-AM (1400); Texas Southern at Washington State, 8 p.m., KQZB-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — Oakland at Xavier, 9 a.m., FS1; Illinois State at Ohio State, 11 a.m., ESPN; Crossover Classic: St. Mary’s vs. Memphis, quarterfinal, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Fairfield at Providence, 11 a.m., FS1; Oklahoma State at Texas (Arlington), 1 p.m., ESPN; Bowling Green at Michigan, 1 p.m., ESPN2; UMBC at Georgetown, 1 p.m., FS1; Utah Valley at Stanford, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Western Michigan at Butler, 3 p.m., FS1; 2K Empire Classic: Arizona State vs. Rhode Island, semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN; Crossover Classic: South Dakota State vs. West Virginia, quarterfinal, 4 p.m., ESPN2; St. Peter’s at St. John’s, 4 p.m., FS2; California at Oregon State, 4 p.m., Pac-12; Central Connecticut State at Connecticut, 5 p.m., FS1; California Baptist at USC, 6 p.m., Pac-12; 2K Empire Classic: Villanova vs. Boston College, semifinal, 6:30 p.m., ESPN; Crossover Classic: Virginia Commonwealth vs. Utah State, quarterfinal, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2; Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Marquette, 7 p.m., FS1; Texas Southern at Washington State, 8 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — Liga MX Playoff: Club América at Club Deportivo Guadalajara, quarterfinal leg 1, 7 p.m., NBCSN
Golf — European Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, first round, 2 a.m. Thursday, TGC