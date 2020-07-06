On this day ...
JULY 6, 1957 — Althea Gibson became the first Black to win a title at the All England Lawn Tennis Club by beating Darlene Hard 6-3, 6-2 in the women’s singles title match.
LEGION BASEBALL
Camas Prairie at Coeur d’Alene (2), 3 p.m.
TRAVEL BASEBALL
North Stars at Palouse (2), 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Eastern European Championship, 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., Tennis Channel.
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at FC Heidenheim 1846, 11:20 a.m., FS2; Premier League, Everton at Tottenham, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN.
Men’s basketball — TBT, Eberline Drive vs. Brotherly Love, 4 p.m., ESPN; Golden Eagles vs. Team CP3, 6 p.m., ESPN.
KBO baseball — LG at Doosan, 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, ESPN.