On this day ...
NOVEMBER 7, 1991 — Magic Johnson, who helped the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA championships, announced he tested positive for the AIDS virus and retired.
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Updated: November 6, 2022 @ 3:25 pm
Today
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Texas State at Washington State, 4:30 p.m.
Idaho at Denver, 4 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Loyola Marymount at Washington State, noon
Idaho at Utah, 3:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Loyola Marymount at Washington State, noon, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1), KCLX-AM (1450); Idaho at Utah, 3:30 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
Men’s college basketball — Idaho at Denver, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Texas State at Washington State, 4:30 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1), KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — Korn Ferry Tour: Q-school finals, 7 a.m., TGC
Men’s college basketball — Pacific at Stanford, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Texas St. at Washington St., 4:30 p.m., Pac-12; North Florida at Gonzaga, 6 p.m., ROOT; Nicholls St. at Arizona, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12; Tulsa at Oregon St., 9 p.m., Pac-12
Tennis — WTA Finals singles and doubles final, 3:30 p.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 2 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
NFL — Baltimore at New Orleans, 5:15 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
