FEBRUARY 11, 1990 — Mike Tyson lost for the first time when James “Buster” Douglas knocked him out in the 10th round and captured the heavyweight championship in one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington at Washington State, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern Washington at Idaho, 3:30 p.m.
Lewis-Clark State at Oregon Tech, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Eastern Washington at Idaho, 1 p.m.
Lewis-Clark State at Oregon Tech, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Idaho, Washington State at Don Kirby Elite, 7:30 a.m. in Albuquerque, N.M.
Washington State at Husky Classic, 10 a.m. in Seattle
Idaho, Washington State, Lewis-Clark State at Whitworth Open, 9:30 a.m. in Spokane
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State at Cal Poly, 11:30 a.m.
Idaho at Utah Tech, 9 a.m.
Montana at Lewis-Clark State, 9 a.m.
Whitman at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Kendrick at St. Maries, 7 p.m.
Potlatch at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.
Colfax vs. Reardan, 12:30 p.m. in Washington Class 2B district tournament fifth-place game at West Valley High School
Sunnyside Christian at Pomeroy, 5 p.m. in Washington Class 1B district tournament semifinal
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Colfax vs. Liberty, 5 p.m. in Washington Class 2B district tournament championship at West Valley High School
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Clarkston, Pullman at Washington Class 2A regional meet, 10 a.m. at East Valley High School
Colfax, Garfield-Palouse, Pomeroy at Washington Class 1B/2B regional meet, 10 a.m. at Reardan High School
High school boys basketball — Colfax vs. Reardan, 12:30 p.m. in Washington Class 2B district tournament fifth-place game at West Valley High School, KCLX-AM (1450)
Women’s college basketball — Eastern Washington at Idaho, 1 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); Lewis-Clark State at Oregon Tech, 4 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
Men’s college basketball — Eastern Washington at Idaho, 3:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Lewis-Clark State at Oregon Tech, 6 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); Washington at Washington State, 7:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450)
High school girls basketball — Colfax vs. Liberty, 5 p.m. in Washington Class 2B district tournament championship at West Valley High School, KMAX-AM (840)
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Wolverton at Southampton, 7 a.m., USA; FIFA Club World Cup third-place game: Al Ahly vs. Flamengo, 7:20 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Newcastle at Bournemouth, 9:30 a.m., NBC; FIFA Club World Cup final: Real Madrid vs. Al-Hilal, 10:50 a.m., FS2; CONCACAF U17 championship group stage: Canada vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 1:50 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF U17 championship group stage: United States vs. Barbados, 4:50 p.m., FS2
Women’s college basketball — Army at Navy, 8 a.m., CBSSN
Men’s college basketball — Providence at St. John’s, 9 a.m., Fox; Kentucky at Georgia, 9 a.m., ESPN; West Virginia at Texas, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Marquette at Georgetown, 9 a.m., FS1; St. Bonaventure at Duquesne, 9:30 a.m., USA; Kansas at Oklahoma, 10 a.m., CBS; Army at Navy, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN; Connecticut at Creighton, 11 a.m., Fox; Alabama at Auburn, 11 a.m., ESPN; Clemson at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Rutgers at Illinois, 11 a.m., FS1; Fordham at Davidson, 11:30 a.m., USA; Mercer at Chattanooga, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; UNLV at San Diego St., 1 p.m., Fox; Duke at Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN; Baylor at TCU, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Indiana at Michigan, 3 p.m., ESPN; Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 3 p.m., ESPN2; Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at Portland, 3 p.m., CBSSN; USC at Oregon St., 3 p.m., Pac-12; Arizona at Stanford, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Seton Hall at Villanova, 5 p.m., FS1; Wyoming at Boise St., 5 p.m., CBSSN; Arizona St. at California, 5 p.m., Pac-12; UCLA at Oregon, 7 p.m., ESPN; BYU at Gonzaga, 7 p.m., ESPN2; Colorado at Utah, 7 p.m., FS1; Utah St. at San Jose St., 7 p.m., CBSSN; Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2 and 1 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, final round, 9 p.m., TGC
NHL — Tampa Bay at Dallas, 10 a.m., ABC; Washington at Boston, 12:30 p.m., ABC
Track and field — Milrose Games, 1 p.m., NBC
Tennis — Dallas-ATP semifinal, 2 p.m., Tennis
Mixed martial arts — UFC 284: preliminaries, 5 p.m., ESPN
NBA — L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 5:30 p.m., ABC
Boxing — Showtime Championship: Rey Vargas vs. O’Shaquie Foster (super featherweights), 6 p.m., Showtime
Tennis — Montpellier-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA finals, 5 a.m., Tennis; Dallas-ATP final, 11 a.m., Tennis; Cordoba-ATP final, 2 p.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 4 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City, 8:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Fiorentina at Juventus, 9 a.m., CBSSN; CONCACAF U17 Championship group stage: Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe, 4:50 p.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball — Temple at Memphis, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Michigan St. at Ohio St., 10 a.m., CBS; Iowa at Minnesota, 10 a.m., FS1; SMU at Wichita St., 1 p.m., ESPN
Golf — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS
Women’s college basketball — LSU at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN; Houston at South Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Washington St. at Utah, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Rutgers at Iowa, noon, FS1; Oregon at UCLA (joined in progress), 1 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
NBA — Memphis at Boston, 11 a.m., ABC
Auto racing — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: round 6, 1 p.m., NBC
NFL — Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., Fox