OCTOBER 15, 2000 — For the first time in NFL history, a game started with back-to-back touchdown returns on kickoffs. Atlanta’s Darrick Vaughn returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, then St. Louis matched the Falcons as Tony Horne took the ball 3 yards deep in the end zone and ran down the sideline for a game-tying score. St. Louis also set an NFL record by scoring four two-point conversions in the 45-29 win.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Moscow at Sandpoint, 3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Cheney at Pullman, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Horse racing — Belmont Live, 10 a.m., FS2
Golf — LPGA Legends Tour: The Senior LPGA Championship, final round, noon, TGC; PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, first round, 7 p.m.; LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, first round, 11 p.m., TGC; European Tour: Open de France, first round, 3 a.m. Thursday, TGC
NHL — Colorado at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., NBCSN; Philadelphia at Edmonton, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
MLB playoffs — AL Championship Series: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 5 p.m., FS1
College football — South Alabama at Troy, 5 p.m., ESPN2
NBA preseason — Atlanta at New York, 5 p.m., ESPN; Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Tennis — ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, 1 a.m. Thursday, Tennis