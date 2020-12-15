On this day ...
DECEMBER 15, 1973 — Tennessee beat Temple 11-6 in the lowest-scoring NCAA basketball game since 1938. With 11:44 left in the first half and Tennessee leading 7-5, Temple held onto the ball without a shot. Tennessee didn’t take a shot in the second half, but managed four free throws by John Snow.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
Prairie at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at St. John Bosco, 6 p.m.
Deary at Kootenai, 7:30 p.m.
Salmon River at Tri-Valley, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Moscow, 7 p.m.
Nezperce at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.
Timberline at Kamiah, 7:30 p.m.
Deary at Kootenai, 6 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Prairie, 7:30 p.m.
Genesee at Logos, 7:30 p.m.
Troy at Potlatch, 7:30 p.m.
McCall-Donnelly at Grangeville, 7:30 p.m.
Salmon River at Tri-Valley, 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Chelsea at Wolverhampton, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN; West Bromwich Albion at Manchester City, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN.; Concacaf Champions League, CD Olimpa vs. Montreal Impact, 5 p.m., FS2; Tigres UANL vs. NY City FC, 7:30 p.m., FS2.
Men’s basketball — Minnesota at Illinois, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Seton Hall at Xavier, 5 p.m., FS1;
NBA preseason — Boston at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Golden State at Sacramento, 7 p.m., TNT.
Women’s basketball — Stanford at Pacific, 6 p.m., ESPN2.
Football — Spring League, Generals vs. Aviators, 7 p.m., FS1.