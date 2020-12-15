On this day ...

DECEMBER 15, 1973 — Tennessee beat Temple 11-6 in the lowest-scoring NCAA basketball game since 1938. With 11:44 left in the first half and Tennessee leading 7-5, Temple held onto the ball without a shot. Tennessee didn’t take a shot in the second half, but managed four free throws by John Snow.

Today

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston, 7 p.m.

Prairie at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.

Clearwater Valley at St. John Bosco, 6 p.m.

Deary at Kootenai, 7:30 p.m.

Salmon River at Tri-Valley, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston, 5:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Moscow, 7 p.m.

Nezperce at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.

Timberline at Kamiah, 7:30 p.m.

Deary at Kootenai, 6 p.m.

Clearwater Valley at Prairie, 7:30 p.m.

Genesee at Logos, 7:30 p.m.

Troy at Potlatch, 7:30 p.m.

McCall-Donnelly at Grangeville, 7:30 p.m.

Salmon River at Tri-Valley, 5 p.m.

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s soccer — Premier League, Chelsea at Wolverhampton, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN; West Bromwich Albion at Manchester City, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN.; Concacaf Champions League, CD Olimpa vs. Montreal Impact, 5 p.m., FS2; Tigres UANL vs. NY City FC, 7:30 p.m., FS2.

Men’s basketball — Minnesota at Illinois, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Seton Hall at Xavier, 5 p.m., FS1;

NBA preseason — Boston at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Golden State at Sacramento, 7 p.m., TNT.

Women’s basketball — Stanford at Pacific, 6 p.m., ESPN2.

Football — Spring League, Generals vs. Aviators, 7 p.m., FS1.

