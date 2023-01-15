On this day ...
JANUARY 16, 1993 — Michael Jordan scored 64 points, but Chicago is upended in overtime by visiting Orlando 128-124. The Magic are led by rookie center Shaquille O’Neal, who had 29 points and 24 rebounds.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Montana State at Idaho, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Montana State, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Logos at Deary, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie at Potlatch, 4:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Montana State at Idaho, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Women’s college basketball — Idaho at Montana State, 6 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — Georgetown at Villanova, 9 a.m., Fox; Saint Joseph's at La Salle. 11 a.m., CBSSN; Purdue at Michigan St., 11:30 a.m., Fox; George Washington at George Mason, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), 4 p.m., CBSSN; Morehouse at Howard, 4 p.m., FS1; UAB at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Women's college basketball — George Washington at George Mason, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Boise St. at UNLV, 8 p.m., CBSSN
Women's college gymnastics — Oklahoma at LSU, noon, ESPN2
NBA — Miami at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m., TNT; Phoenix at Memphis, 3 p.m., TNT
NFL — Dallas at Tampa Bay, 5:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN and ESPN2
College wrestling — Penn at Stanford, 6 p.m., Pac-12
Tennis — The Australian Open, first round, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
