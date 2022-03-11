On this day ...
MARCH 11, 1991 — Steffi Graf’s streak of 186 weeks ranked as the No. 1 women’s tennis player ended as she was replaced by Monica Seles.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State vs. Jamestown (N.D.), 4:30 p.m. in NAIA first-round tournament game at Helena, Mont.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State vs. MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.), 6 p.m. in NAIA first-round tournament game in Plainview, Texas
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 11 a.m.
Oregon State at Washington State, 3 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State vs. Pacific Lutheran, 6 p.m. in Walla Walla
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Colorado at Washington State, 11:30 a.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Idaho, Washington State at NCAA indoor championship, 1 p.m. in Birmingham, Ala.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
Washington State at CSCAA national invitational, 6:30 a.m. in Elkhart, Ind.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Bonners Ferry at Orofino, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Bonners Ferry at Orofino, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
Lewiston at Kennewick High School Invitational, 8 a.m. at Zintel Creek Golf Club
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Pullman at Black Hills, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 11 a.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
Men’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State vs. Jamestown (N.D.), 4:30 p.m. in NAIA first-round tournament game at Helena, Mont., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
Women’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State vs. MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.), 6 p.m. in NAIA first-round tournament game in Plainview, Texas, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5) (joined in progress)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s college basketball — Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinal: Texas a&M vs. Auburn, 9 a.m., ESPN; Atlantic 10 Conference tournament quarterfinal: Fordham vs. Davidson, 9 a.m., USA; Conference USA tournament semifinal: Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas, 9:30 a.m., CBSSN; American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal: Cincinnati vs. Houston, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinal: LSU vs. Arkansas, 11 a.m., ESPN; Atlantic 10 Conference tournament quarterfinal: Saint Louis vs. St. Bonaventure, 11:30 a.m., USA; American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal: Tulane vs. Temple, noon, ESPN2; Conference USA tournament semifinal: UAB vs. Middle Tennessee St., noon, CBSSN; Mid-American Conference tournament semifinal: Akron vs. Toledo, 2 p.m., CBSSN; Atlantic 10 Conference tournament quarterfinal: UMass vs. Dayton, 3 p.m., USA; Big East Conference tournament semifinal: Creighton vs. Providence, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Atlantic Coast Conference tournament semifinal: Miami vs. Duke, 4 p.m., ESPN; Big 12 Conference tournament semifinal: TCU vs. Kansas, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Mid-American Conference tournament semifinal: Ohio vs. Kent St., 4:30 p.m., CBSSN; Atlantic 10 Conference tournament quarterfinal: Richmond vs. VCU, 5:30 p.m., USA; Big East Conference tournament semifinal: UConn vs. Villanova, 6 p.m., FS1; Pac-12 Conference tournament semifinal: Colorado vs. Arizona, 6 p.m., Pac-12; Atlantic Coast Conference tournament semifinal: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPN; Big 12 Conference tournament semifinal: Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2; Mountain West Conference tournament semifinal: Wyoming vs. Boise St., 6:30 p.m., CBSSN; Pac-12 Conference tournament semifinal: UCLA vs. USC, 8:30 p.m., FS1; Mountain West Conference tournament semifinal: San Diego St. vs. Colorado St., 9 p.m., CBSSN
Golf — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, second round, 9 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, third round, 10:30 p.m., TGC
Tennis — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA early rounds, 10 a.m., Tennis
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
Women’s college lacrosse — California at Stanford, 2 p.m., Pac-12
NBA — Utah at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m., ROOT
Boxing — ShoBox: The New Generation, 6:35 p.m., Showtime
Men’s soccer — Liga MX: Mazatlán at Monterrey, 7 p.m., FS2
Snowboarding — Paralympics: banked slalom, 8 p.m., USA; Paralympics: men’s and women’s banked slalom finals, 9:30 p.m., USA
Cross country skiing — Paralympics: men’s 10K sitting and women’s 7.5K sitting, 8:30 p.m., USA; Paralympics: men’s 12.5K vision impaired and standing, 10:30 p.m., USA; Paralympics: women’s 10K vision impaired and standing, 11:30 p.m., USA
SATURDAY
Snowboarding — Paralympics: men’s and women’s banked slalom finals, 12:30 a.m., USA
Sled hockey — Paralympics: U.S. vs. China, semifinal (taped), 2 a.m., USA
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Burnley at Brentford, 5:30 a.m., USA; MLS: Seattle at L.A. Galaxy, 11:30 a.m., Fox; Liga MX: Mazathlan FC at Monterrey, 5 p.m., FS2
Women’s college basketball — American East Conference tournament championship: UMBC vs. Vermont, 8 a.m., ESPN; Mid-American Conference tournament championship: TBD, 8 a.m., CBSSN; Big Ten Conference tournamnent semifinal: TBD, 10 a.m., CBS; Southeastern Conference tournament semifinal: TBD, 10 a.m., ESPN; Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament championship: TBD, 10 a.m., ESPN2; American Athletic Conference tournament semifinal: TBD, noon, ESPN2; Big Ten Conference tournament semifinal: TBD, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Southeastern Conference tournament semifinal: TBD, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; American Athletic Conference tournament semifinal: TBD, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; Conference USA tournament championship: TBD, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN; Mountain West Conference tournament championship: TBD, 3 p.m., CBS; Big 12 Conference tournament championship: TBD, 3 p.m., ESPN; Big East Conference tournament championship: TBD, 3:30 p.m., Fox; Mid-American Conference tournament championship: TBD, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; Atlantic Coast Conference tournament championship: TBD, 5:30 p.m., ESPN; Pac-12 Conference tournament championship: TBD, 6 p.m., Fox; Southland Conference tournament championship: TBD, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2; Big West Conference tournament championship: TBD, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 8:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 10:30 a.m., FS1; NHRA: Top Fuel All-Star Callout, 11 a.m., Fox; NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 200, 1:30 p.m., FS1; Supercross: round 10, 4 p.m., CNBC
Paralympics — Beijing (taped) , 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., NBC
Men’s college basketball — Atlantic 10 Conference tournament semifinal: TBD, 10 a.m., CBSSN; Atlantic 10 Conference tournament semifinal: TBD, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Conference USA tournament championship: TBD, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
Golf — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, third round, 10 a.m., NBC; LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, final round, 7:30 p.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
Tennis — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA early rounds, 10 a.m., Tennis
NHL — Philadelphia at Carolina, noon, ABC; Seattle at Montreal, 4 p.m., ROOT
Women’s college gymnastics — UC Davis at UCLA, 2 p.m., Pac-12
NBA — Milwaukee at Golden State, 5:30 p.m., ABC; Washington at Portland, 7 p.m., ROOT
WHL — Tri-City at Spokane, 7 p.m., SWX
Rugby — NRL: Eels vs. Titans, 9 p.m., FS2