On this day ...
JULY 16, 1920 — Babe Ruth broke his own season record of 29 homers with his 30th, as the New York Yankees beat the St. Louis Browns, 5-2. Ruth ended the season with 54.
Today
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — MLS is Back Tournament: Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati, Group E, 6 a.m., ESPN; Premier League: Sheffield United at Leicester City, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN; Serie A: Genoa at Torino, 10:25 a.m., ESPN; Premier League: Manchester United at Crystal Palace, 12:10 p.m., NBCSN; MLS is Back Tournament: D.C. United vs. New England, Group C, 5 p.m., FS1; USL: Phoenix at Orange County SC, 6 p.m., ESPN2; MLS is Back Tournament: Columbus vs. NY Red Bulls, Group E, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, first round, 7:30 and 11:30 a.m., TGC
Tennis — The 2020 (Re)Open, GVC Eastern European Championship: round robin, 9 a.m., Tennis; WTT: Springfield vs. Washington, noon, ESPN2; The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: quarterfinals, 3 a.m. Friday, Tennis
Horse racing — NYRA: Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2
Boxing — Top Rank: Miguel Marriaga vs. Mark John Yap (featherweights), 5 p.m., ESPN
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 1, 1:55 a.m. Friday, ESPN2
KBO baseball — Doosan at Kia, 2:25 a.m. Friday, ESPN
Australian rules football — Western at Essendon, 2:30 a.m. Friday, FS1