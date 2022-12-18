On this day ...
DECEMBER 18, 1995 — Jerry Rice of the San Francisco 49ers recorded the fifth-highest yardage total by a receiver in NFL history with 289 yards, and caught three touchdown passes in a 37-30 win against the Minnesota Vikings.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State vs. Baylor in Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge, 7 p.m. in Dallas
Lewis-Clark State at Bushnell, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Grand Canyon, 1 p.m.
Lewis-Clark State at Bushnell, 3 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Idaho at Grand Canyon, 1 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); Lewis-Clark State at Bushnell, 3 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
Men’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State at Bushnell, 5 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); Washington State vs. Baylor in Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge, 7 p.m. in Dallas, KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — FIFA World Cup final: Argentina vs. France, 7 a.m., Fox
Golf — PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions: The PNC Championship, final round, 9:30 a.m., TGC and 10:30 a.m., NBC
Men’s college basketball — Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Stanford vs. Texas, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Southern U. at UAB, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN; N. Colorado at Colorado, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Auburn at Southern Cal, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; Holiday Hoopsgiving: Notre Dame vs. Georgia, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; Iona at New Mexico, 3:30 p.m., FS1; San Diego at Arizona St., 4 p.m., Pac-12; Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Washington St. vs. Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college basketball — The Invesco QQQ Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase: Florida St. vs. UConn, 10 a.m., ESPN; Tennessee at Stanford, noon, ABC; The Invesco QQQ Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase: Iowa St. vs. Villanova, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Southern Cal vs. Texas, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Providence at St. John’s, 1:30 p.m., FS1; Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Arizona vs. Baylor, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL — Kansas City at Houston, 10 a.m., CBS; Dallas at Jacksonville, 10 a.m., Fox; Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 1:25 p.m., Fox; N.Y. Giants at Washington. 5:15 p.m., NBC
Rodeo — PBR: The Manchester Invitational, championship round, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1 and 1:30 p.m., FS2
NHL — N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Winnipeg at Seattle, 5 p.m., ROOT
Monday
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Clarkston at Ellensburg, 5 p.m.
Genesee at Highland, 7:30 p.m.
Kamiah at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.
Colfax at Warden, 7:30 p.m.
Colton at Prescott, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clarkston at Ellensburg, 3:30 p.m.
Troy at Prairie, 6 p.m.
Colfax at Warden, 6 p.m.
Orofino at Grangeville, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school boys basketball — Kamiah at Orofino, 7:30 p.m., KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — World Tennis League: Kites vs. Eagles, 6 a.m., Tennis
College football — The Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall vs. UConn, 11:30 a.m., ESPN
NBA — Utah at Cleveland, 4 p.m., ROOT
NFL — L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 5:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN and ESPN2
NHL — Buffalo at Vegas, 7 p.m., ROOT
