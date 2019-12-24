On this day ...
DECEMBER 24, 2014 — Western Kentucky held on to defeat Central Michigan 49-48 in a wild inaugural Bahamas Bowl. Central Michigan trailed 49-14 entering the fourth quarter before Cooper Rush engineerd a comeback. He threw four touchdown passes in the final minutes, and the Chippewas got the ball back at their own 25-yard line with one second remaining. Rush completed a pass to Jesse Kroll, and the ball was lateraled three times before Titus Davis dove into the pylon for a touchdown with no time remaining. CMU elected to go for a 2-point conversion, only to have the pass fall incomplete.
