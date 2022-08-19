On this day ...
AUGUST 19, 1981 — Renaldo Nehemiah set the world record in the 110 hurdles with a time of 12.93 seconds in a meet in Zurich, Switzerland.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Pacific Union (Calif.), 9:30 a.m.
Lewis-Clark State vs. Simpson (Calif.), 2 p.m. at Pacific Union
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Moscow at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Lakeland at Moscow, 4:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Oakland, 6:30 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Tennis — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA quarterfinals, 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tennis
Golf — U.S. Men’s Amateur, quarterfinals, 9 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, second round, noon, TGC
Women’s soccer — The AMOS Women’s French Cup third-place match: Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 9 a.m., CBSSN; The AMOS Women’s French Cup final: Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United, noon, CBSSN; NWSL: Angel City FC at Kansas City, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Horse racing — Saratoga, 10 a.m., FS2
Little League baseball — World Series: Willemstad, Curaco vs. Aguadulce, Panama, 10 a.m., ESPN; World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Santa Clara, Utah, noon, ESPN; World Series: Takarazuka, Japan vs. Vancouver, British Columbia, 2 p.m., ESPN; World Series: Massapequa, N.Y. vs. Honolulu, 4 p.m., ESPN
Men’s college soccer — Pacific at California, 1 p.m., Pac-12
Auto racing — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Watkins Glen 100, 3 p.m., FS1; NHRA: qualifying, 5 p.m., FS1
Sailing — SailGP: The Rockwool Denmark SGP, day 1, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Banana ball baseball — Savannah Party Animals at Savannah Bananas, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Minor league baseball — Tri-City at Spokane, 6:30 p.m., SWX
MLB — Seattle at Oakland, 6:30 p.m., ROOT
Men’s soccer — MLS: Seattle at LA Galaxy, 7 p.m., ESPN
Australian rules football — Gold Coast at North Melbourne, 9 p.m., FS2
SATURDAY
Australian rules football — Adelaide at Port Adelaide, 2:30 a.m., FS2
Golf — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, third round, 3:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, third round, 9 a.m., TGC and noon, NBC; U.S. Men’s Amateur, semifinals, noon, TGC; Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open (Final 1), third round, 3 p.m., TGC;
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Wolverton at Tottenham, 4 a.m., USA; Bundesliga: SV Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund, 6:20 a.m., ESPN; Premier League: Southampton at Leicester City, 6:30 a.m., USA; Premier League: Arsenal at Bournemouth, 9:30 a.m., NBC; International Champions Cup final: Olympique Lyonnais vs. Monterrey, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Fishing — Sport Fishing Championship: International Billfish Tournaments, 6 a.m., CBSSN
Cycling — Vuelta a Espana, Stage 2, 7 a.m., CNBC
Tennis — Cincinnati ATP/WTA semifinals, 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Tennis
WNBA — First round playoff: New York at Chicago, game 2, noon, ESPN; First round playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, game 2, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 9:30 a.m., USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at the Glen, 11:30 a.m., USA; NTT IndyCar Series: Bommarito Automotive Group 500, 3 p.m., USA
Gymnastics — U.S. championships, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., CNBC
Little League baseball — World Series: Brisbane, Australia vs. Bologna, Italy, 10 a.m., ABC; World Series: Bonney Lake, Wash. vs. Davenport, Iowa, noon, ABC; World Series: Managua, Nicaragua vs. Guaynabo, P.R., 2 p.m., ESPN; World Series: Middleboro, Mass. vs. Hollidaysburg, Pa., 4 p.m., ESPN2
Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team McCleney, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Mulipola, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
MLB — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m., FS1; Seattle at Oakland, 4 p.m., Fox
Mixed martial arts — PFL playoffs: featherweights and wonen’s lightweights, 11 a.m., ESPN; UFC 278: preliminaries, 5 p.m., ABC and ESPN
Hockey — 3ICE semifinal: Team Mullen vs. Team Murphy, Team Trottier vs. Team LeClair, 1 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s soccer — The Women’s Cup final: teams TBD, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Boxing — Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez (featherweights), 7 p.m., ESPN