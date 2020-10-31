On this day ...
OCTOBER 31, 1950 — Earl Lloyd of the Washington Capitols became the first African-American to play in an NBA game. Washington lost 78-70 on the road to the Rochester Royals.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Grace vs. Clearwater Valley, 2 p.m. in Class 1A Division I first-round state playoff game at Parma High School
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Troy vs. Grace, 10:30 a.m. in Class 1A Division I state tournament semifinal at Jerome High School
Genesee vs. Oakley, 1 p.m. in Class 1A Division I state tournament semifinal at Jerome High School
Troy-Grace loser vs. Genesee-Oakley loser, 3:30 p.m. in Class 1A Division I state tournament third-place match at Jerome High School
Troy-Grace winner vs. Genesee-Oakley winner, 6 p.m. in Class 1A Division I state tournament championship at Jerome High School
Deary vs. Mackay, 8 a.m. in Class 1A Division II state tournament consolation final
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Class 1A state meet, 8 a.m. at Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing — Formula One: qualifying, 6 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Draft Top 250, 12:30 p.m., NBC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: West Ham at Liverpool, 10:30 a.m., NBC; Cruz Azul at Monterrey, 8 p.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, third round, 9 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, second round, noon, TGC; European Tour: The Cyprus Open, final round, 1:30 a.m. Sunday, TGC
College football — Boston College at Clemson, 9 a.m., ABC; Michigan State at Michigan, 9 a.m., Fox; Memphis at Cincinnati, 9 a.m., ESPN; Kansas State at West Virginia, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Iowa State at Kansas, 9 a.m., FS1; Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m., ABC; LSU at Auburn, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Northwestern at Iowa, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; TCU at Baylor, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Indiana at Rutgers, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Texas at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m., Fox; Mississippi State at Alabama, 4 p.m., ESPN; New Mexico at San Jose State, 4 p.m., FS1; Ohio State at Penn State, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Navy at SMU, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 5 p.m., Fox; Western Kentucky at BYU, 7:15 p.m., ESPN; Nevada at UNLV, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
SUNDAY
Golf — European Tour: The Cyprus Open, final round, 1:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, final round, 8 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, final round, 11 a.m., TGC
Tennis — Kazakhstan-ATP singles final & Vienna-ATP doubles final, 2 a.m., Tennis; Paris-ATP early rounds, 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Auto racing — Formula One: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, 4 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, 11 a.m., NBC; NHRA: The Dodge NHRA Nationals, 1 p.m., FS1
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Everton at Newcastle United, 6 a.m., NBCSN; MLS: Philadelphia at Columbus, 12:30 p.m., ABC; USL Championship: Phoenix at Tampa Bay, final, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Figure skating — ISU: Grand Prix of Figure Skating, 9 a.m., NBC
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2
NFL — Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 9 a.m., CBS; L.A. Rams at Miami, 9 a.m., Fox; San Francisco at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., Dallas at Philadelphia, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Bowling — PBA: Playoffs, round of 16, 4:30 p.m., FS1