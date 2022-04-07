On this day ...
APRIL 7, 1985 — New Jersey’s Herschel Walker rushed for a USFL-record 233 yards in leading the Generals to a 31-25 victory against the Houston Gamblers. Walker broke his own USFL record for the longest run from scrimmage by going 89 yards on his second carry.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State vs. Huntington (Ind), 4 p.m. in Doc Richards Tournament in Greentown, Ind.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State vs. Judson (Ill.), 2 p.m. in Doc Richards Tournament in Greentown, Ind.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Asotin at Orofino (2), 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Clearwater Valley at Lewiston JV, 4 p.m.
Coeur d’Alene at Moscow, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Clearwater Valley at Lewiston JV, 4 p.m.
Coeur d’Alene at Moscow, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Lewiston, Clearwater Valley, Highland, Kendrick, Nezperce, Salmon River at, Kamiah hosts Kamiah track meet, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Cincinnati at Atlanta, 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Charleston-WTA early rounds, 8 a.m., Tennis
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
Auto racing — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: qualifying, noon, FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 2:30 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200, 5 p.m., FS1; Formula One: practice, 10:55 p.m., ESPN2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Masters, first round, noon, ESPN
Men’s college hockey — Frozen Four semifinal: Denver vs. Michigan, 2 p.m., ESPN2
NBA — Boston at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m., TNT; L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 7 p.m., TNT
MLB — Cincinnati at Atlanta, 5 p.m., ESPN2
NHL — Seattle at Chicago, 5:30 p.m., ROOT
Women’s soccer — Copa America 2022 draw, 8:30 p.m., FS2