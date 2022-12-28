On this day ...
DECEMBER 28, 1952 — Doak Walker’s 67-yard third-quarter touchdown run led the Detroit Lions to a 17-7 victory against the Cleveland Browns for the NFL championship.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Pendleton vs. Prairie, 10:30 a.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament at P1FCU Activity Center
Moscow vs. Kellogg, 1:30 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament at P1FCU Activity Center
Clarkston vs. Shadle Park, 4:30 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament at P1FCU Activity Center
Lapwai vs. Lewiston, 7:30 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament at P1FCU Activity Center
Colfax vs. Riverside, 3:30 p.m. in Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley
Kamiah vs. Vale (Ore.), 7:30 p.m. in Truckstop.com Tournament at New Plymouth
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grangeville vs. Pendleton, 9 a.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament at P1FCU Activity Center
Moscow vs. Kellogg, noon in Avista Holiday Tournament at P1FC Activity Center
Clarkston vs. Prairie, 3 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament at P1FCU Activity Center
Lapwai vs. Lewiston, 6 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament at P1FC Activity Center
Pullman vs. Northwest Christian, 8 p.m. in Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley
Colfax vs. Ephrata, 1:30 p.m. in Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Clarkston at Pullman, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Pullman at Blue Devil Invite, noon in Spokane
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school girls basketball — Moscow vs. Kellogg, noon in Avista Holiday Tournament at P1FC Activity Center, KRPL-AM (1400); Colfax vs. Ephrata, 1:30 p.m. in Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley, KCLX-AM (1450); Lapwai vs. Lewiston, 6 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament at P1FC Activity Center, KVTY-FM (105.1)
High school boys basketball — Moscow vs. Kellogg, 1:30 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament at P1FCU Activity Center, KRPL-AM (1400); Colfax vs. Riverside, 3:30 p.m. in Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley, KCLX-AM (1450); Lapwai vs. Lewiston, 7:30 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament at P1FCU Activity Center, KVTY-FM (105.1)
SPORTS ON TV
College football — The Military Bowl Presented by Peraton: UCF vs. Duke, 11 a.m., ESPN; The AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Kansas vs. Arkansas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; The San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl: Oregon vs. North Carolina, 5 p.m., Fox; The TaxAct Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi, 6 p.m., ESPN
Men’s soccer — SPFL: Celtic at Hibernian, 11:55 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United, noon, USA
Men’s college basketball — UNC-Wilmington at Monmouth, 2 p.m., CBSSN; Eastern Oregon at Gonzaga, 2 p.m., ROOT; Villanova at UConn, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Davidson at Fordham, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Florida at Auburn, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Colorado St. at New Mexico, 6 p.m., CBSSN; Arkansas at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Xavier at St. John’s, 6 p.m., FS1; Wyoming at Fresno St., 8 p.m., CBSSN; Air Force at San Diego St., 8 p.m., FS1
NHL — Boston at New Jersey, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Calgary at Seattle, 7 p.m., TNT
Tennis — United Cup: group stage, 5 p.m. and 3 a.m. Thursday, Tennis
WHL — Seattle at Spokane, 7 p.m., SWX
NBA — Utah at Golden State, 7 p.m., ROOT
