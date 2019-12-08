On this day ...
DECEMBER 8, 1940 — The Chicago Bears beat the Washington Redskins 73-0 for the most one-sided victory in NFL Championship play.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gonzaga at Washington State, 2 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL — Seattle at L.A. Rams, 5:15 p.m., KCLK-AM (1430), KCLK-FM (107.3)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Leicester City at Aston Villa, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, FC Koln at FC Union Berlin, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Premier League, Wolves at Brighton, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, SC Paderborn 07 at Werder Bremen, 9 a.m., FS1.
Golf — Father/Son Challenge, 8 a.m., TGC, and 9 a.m., NBC.
College football — Playoff Selection Show, 9 a.m., ESPN.
NFL — Baltimore at Buffalo, 10 a.m., CBS; San Francisco at New Orleans, 10 a.m., Fox; Kansas City at New England, 1:15 p.m., CBS; Seattle at L.A. Rams, 5:20 p.m., NBC.
Women’s college basketball — Texas at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Notre Dame at Connecticut, 1 p.m., ESPN.
Men’s college basketball — Texas A&M vs. Texas, noon, ABC; Buffalo at DePaul, 2 p.m., FS1; Gonzaga at Washington, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Seton Hall at Iowa St., 6 p.m., ESPN2.
Skiing — FIS, World Cup, Xfinity Birds of Prey, men’s giant slalom, 2 p.m., NBC; World Cup, women’s super G, 3 p.m., NBCSN.
Cross country skiing — FIS, World Cup, Women’s 4x5km relay, 4 p.m., NBCSN.
Rugby — Heineken Cup, Sale vs. Exeter, 10 p.m., NBCSN.