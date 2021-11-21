On this day ...
NOVEMBER 21, 1982 — The NFL resumed play after seven weeks of the season were canceled when the NFL Players Association went on strike Sept. 23.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at Idaho, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Oregon State at Washington State, noon
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL — Green Bay at Minnesota, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Arizona at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840)
Women’s college basketball — Washington State at Idaho, 2 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1), KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Auto racing — Formula One: The Ooredoo Qatar Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Everton at Manchester City, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN; Serie A: Napoli at Inter Milan, 9 a.m., CBSSN; MLS Eastern Conference first-round playoff: Atlanta United at NY City FC, noon, ABC; MLS Western Conference first-round playoff: Minnesota United at Portland, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Tennis — ATP Finals singles final, 8 a.m., Tennis
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 8:30 a.m., FS2 and 1 p.m., FS1
Men’s college basketball — Norfolk St. at Xavier, 9 a.m., FS1; Hall Of Fame Tip-Off championship: Purdue vs. Villanova, 10 a.m., ABC; Charleston Classic fifth-place game: Boise St. vs. Mississippi, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Jersey Mike’s Classic: UMass vs. Ball St., 11:30 a.m., CBSSN; Myrtle Beach Invitational championship: Oklahoma vs. Utah St., noon, ESPN2; Princeton at Oregon St., noon, Pac-12; Hall Of Fame Tip-Off third-place game: Tennesee vs. North Carolina, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Charleston Classic third-place game: Clemson vs. West Virginia, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Jacksonville Classic semifinal: Loyola Marymount vs. Florida St., 2:30 p.m., CBSSN; Charleston Classic championship: St. Bonaventure vs. Marquette, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Jacksonville Classic semifinal: Missouri vs. SMU, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Myrtle Beach Invitational third-place game: Indiana St. vs. New Mexico St., 5:30 p.m., ESPN2; Roman Main Event championship: Arizona vs. Michigan, 6:30 p.m., ESPN; Roman Main Event third-place game: Wichita St. vs. UNLV, 9 p.m., ESPN2
NFL — Baltimore at Chicago, 10 a.m., CBS; Green Bay at Minnesota, 10 a.m., Fox; Arizona at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., Fox; Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Women’s college basketball — Texas at Tennessee, 10 a.m., ESPN; Virginia at UCLA, 3 p.m., Pac-12
Golf — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, final round, 10 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, final round, 10 a.m., NBC
Women’s college volleyball — St. John’s at Creighton, 11 a.m., FS1
Figure skating — ISU: The Grand Prix France, 1 p.m., NBC
Fishing — Bass Pro Shops Bass Fishing Series U.S. Open: Amateur Team Championships, 1 p.m., NBCSN
PBL baseball — Carolina at Santurce, 1 p.m., FS2
Curling — U.S. Olympic Trials: men’s and women’s finals, 3 p.m., NBCSN
NHL — Washington at Seattle, 6 p.m., ROOT
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho vs. Utah Valley, 2:30 p.m. in the SoCal Challenge Tournament at San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
Winthrop at Washington State, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Highland at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.
Deary at Troy, 6 p.m.
Orofino at Timberline, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Women’s college basketball — Battle 4 Atlantis championship: TBD, 9 a.m., ESPN2
Men’s college basketball — Maui Invitational quarterfinal: Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Maui Invitational quarterfinal: Butler vs. Houston, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2; Fort Myers Tip-Off semifinal: Ohio St. vs. Seton Hall, 3 p.m., FS1; Fort Myers Tip-Off semifinal: California vs. Florida, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Empires Classic: Gonzaga vs. Cent. Michigan, 8 p.m., ESPNU; Maui Invitational quarterfinal: Saint Mary’s (Calif.) vs. Notre Dame, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
NFL — N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 5:15 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
NBA — Memphis at Utah, 6 p.m., ROOT