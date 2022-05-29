On this day ...

May 28, 1922 — The Supreme Court ruled organized baseball is primarily a sport and not a business and therefore not subject to antitrust laws and interstate commerce regulations.

Today

COLLEGE BASEBALL

MidAmerica Nazarene vs. Bellevue, noon in NAIA World Series elimination game

Webber International (Fla.) vs. Westmont (Calif.), 3 p.m. in NAIA World Series elimination game

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Golf — DP World Tour, Dutch Open, 4:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour, Schwab Challenge, 10 a.m., TGC,. and 11 a.m., CBS; Champions, Tour, KitchenAid Senior Championship, noon, TGC, and 1 p.m., NBC; LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Match Play, 3:30 p.m., TGC

Auto racing — Formula 1, Monaco Grand Prix, 5:55 a.m., ESPN; IndyCar Series, Indianapolis 500, 9:30 a.m., ESPN. and 9:30 a.m., ESPN; California Trials Invitational, 2:30 p.m., FS1; Cup Series, Coca-Cola 600, 3 p.m., Fox.

College baseball — Atlantic Coast tournament, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Southeastern tournament, noon, ESPN2

College women’s lacrosse — NCAA tournament, 9 a.m., ESPN

WNBA — Phoenix at Atlanta, 9 a.m., ABC

Horse racing – America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., and 2 p.m., FS1

College softball — NCAA tournament, games at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., ESPN

USFL — Birmingham vs. Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., Fox

NAIA World Series — Mid-America Nazarene vs. Bellevue, noon; and Webber International vs. Westmont, 3 p.m., SWX.

MLB — Houston at Seattle, 1:10 p.m., ROOT; Philadelphia at Mets, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Rugby — teams TBA, 3:30 p.m., FS1

Monday

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NAIA World Series — games at 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., undetermined opponents; Southeastern vs. LSU Shreveport, 3 p.m.; Lewis-Clark State vs. Faulkner, 6:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON TV

Tennis — French Open, 8 a.m., NBC.

NAIA World Series — all games on SWX, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Men’s lacrosse — NCAA tournament, 10 a.m., ESPN.

NHL — conference semifinals, 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., ESPN.

MLB — Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m., ROOT.

Tags

